Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Household
Laundry
Washing Machine Cleaners & Descalers
Limescale Prevention
Limescale Prevention
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Limescale
Prevention
(8)
2 Brands
Filter by
Calgon
(5)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 45 Washes
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
10.00
£
0.22
/each
Add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 45 Washes
Add
add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 45 Washes to basket
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 15 Washes
Write a review
£
5.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 15 Washes
Add
add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 15 Washes to basket
Tesco Limescale Prevention Powder 1Kg
Write a review
£
2.20
£
2.20
/kg
Add Tesco Limescale Prevention Powder 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Limescale Prevention Powder 1Kg to basket
Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 40 Pack
Write a review
£
3.50
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 40 Pack
Add
add Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 40 Pack to basket
Tesco Limescale Preventer Gel 1 Litre
Write a review
£
2.25
£
2.25
/litre
Add Tesco Limescale Preventer Gel 1 Litre
Add
add Tesco Limescale Preventer Gel 1 Litre to basket
Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection 600G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection 600G
Add
add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection 600G to basket
Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Gel 750 Ml
Write a review
£
5.00
£
6.67
/litre
Add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Gel 750 Ml
Add
add Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Gel 750 Ml to basket
Calgon Antibacterial Hygiene Plus Gel 750 Ml
Write a review
£
5.00
£
6.67
/litre
Add Calgon Antibacterial Hygiene Plus Gel 750 Ml
Add
add Calgon Antibacterial Hygiene Plus Gel 750 Ml to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(8)
Laundry
(8)
Washing Machine Cleaners & Descalers
(8)
Limescale Prevention
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Calgon
(5)
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close