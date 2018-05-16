Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Household
Household Essentials & Food Storage
Sewing & Clothing Care
Sewing & Clothing Care
Showing
1-24
of
44 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
11 Categories
Filter by
Elastics
(4)
Filter by
Fasteners
(4)
Filter by
Hemming &
Repair
(5)
Filter by
Hook & Loop
Fasteners
(3)
Filter by
Labelling
(1)
Filter by
Laundry Bags
(1)
Filter by
Lint Rollers &
Clothes Brushes
(5)
Filter by
Pins & Needles
(8)
Filter by
Scissors
(4)
Filter by
Sewing
Essentials
(8)
Filter by
Threads
(1)
2 Brands
Filter by
Korbond
(43)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(44)
Scissors Dressmaker
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Scissors Dressmaker
Add
add Scissors Dressmaker to basket
Oval Sewing Bag
Write a review
Rest of
Sewing Essentials
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Oval Sewing Bag
Add
add Oval Sewing Bag to basket
New Clothesbrush
Write a review
Rest of
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add New Clothesbrush
Add
add New Clothesbrush to basket
Scissors Craft
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
4.50
£
4.50
/each
Add Scissors Craft
Add
add Scissors Craft to basket
Korbond General Purpose Scissors 5Inches
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Korbond General Purpose Scissors 5Inches
Add
add Korbond General Purpose Scissors 5Inches to basket
Korbond Lint Roller Refills
Write a review
Rest of
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Korbond Lint Roller Refills
Add
add Korbond Lint Roller Refills to basket
Hemming Web 20M
Write a review
Rest of
Hemming & Repair
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.15
/metre
Add Hemming Web 20M
Add
add Hemming Web 20M to basket
3Pcs Crochet Hook
Write a review
Rest of
Pins & Needles
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add 3Pcs Crochet Hook
Add
add 3Pcs Crochet Hook to basket
Double Sided Lint Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Double Sided Lint Brush
Add
add Double Sided Lint Brush to basket
Korbond Iron On Mender 3 Pack 1.5M
Write a review
Rest of
Hemming & Repair
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.83
/each
Add Korbond Iron On Mender 3 Pack 1.5M
Add
add Korbond Iron On Mender 3 Pack 1.5M to basket
Polyester Thread
Write a review
Rest of
Threads
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Polyester Thread
Add
add Polyester Thread to basket
Pin Cushion
Write a review
Rest of
Sewing Essentials
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Pin Cushion
Add
add Pin Cushion to basket
Scissor Needlework
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Scissor Needlework
Add
add Scissor Needlework to basket
7M Lint Roller
Write a review
Rest of
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add 7M Lint Roller
Add
add 7M Lint Roller to basket
Silver Safety Pins
Write a review
Rest of
Pins & Needles
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Silver Safety Pins
Add
add Silver Safety Pins to basket
Washbag Twinpack
Write a review
Rest of
Laundry Bags
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.50
/each
Add Washbag Twinpack
Add
add Washbag Twinpack to basket
Sewing Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Sewing Essentials
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Sewing Kit
Add
add Sewing Kit to basket
Twinpack Hemming Tapeblack/Grey
Write a review
Rest of
Hemming & Repair
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.25
/each
Add Twinpack Hemming Tapeblack/Grey
Add
add Twinpack Hemming Tapeblack/Grey to basket
Water Erasable Fabric Marker Pen
Write a review
Rest of
Labelling
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Water Erasable Fabric Marker Pen
Add
add Water Erasable Fabric Marker Pen to basket
Hemming Web 10M
Write a review
Rest of
Hemming & Repair
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.20
/metre
Add Hemming Web 10M
Add
add Hemming Web 10M to basket
Threaded Needle Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Pins & Needles
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Threaded Needle Kit
Add
add Threaded Needle Kit to basket
Needle Threaders With Cutter 3Pcs
Write a review
Rest of
Sewing Essentials
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Needle Threaders With Cutter 3Pcs
Add
add Needle Threaders With Cutter 3Pcs to basket
Iron On Black Hook & Loop
Write a review
Rest of
Hook & Loop Fasteners
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Iron On Black Hook & Loop
Add
add Iron On Black Hook & Loop to basket
Iron On Hook & Loop
Write a review
Rest of
Hook & Loop Fasteners
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Iron On Hook & Loop
Add
add Iron On Hook & Loop to basket
Showing
1-24
of
44 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 20 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(44)
Household Essentials & Food Storage
(44)
Sewing & Clothing Care
(44)
Elastics
(4)
Fasteners
(4)
Hemming & Repair
(5)
Hook & Loop Fasteners
(3)
Labelling
(1)
Laundry Bags
(1)
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
(5)
Pins & Needles
(8)
Scissors
(4)
Sewing Essentials
(8)
Threads
(1)
Filter by
BRAND
Korbond
(43)
Tesco
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close