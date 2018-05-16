Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Household
Household Essentials & Food Storage
Firelighters & Matches
Firelighters & Matches
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
2 Categories
Filter by
Firelighter
(6)
Filter by
Matches
(2)
6 Brands
Filter by
Zip
(3)
Filter by
Bryant & May
(1)
Filter by
Cooks Matches
(1)
Filter by
Cricket
(1)
Filter by
Poppell
(1)
Filter by
Supplier
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Cricket Firepower Utility Lighter
Write a review
Rest of
Firelighter
shelf
£
3.30
£
3.30
/each
Add Cricket Firepower Utility Lighter
Add
add Cricket Firepower Utility Lighter to basket
Zip 16 Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters
Write a review
Rest of
Firelighter
shelf
£
2.95
£
0.18
/each
Add Zip 16 Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters
Add
add Zip 16 Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters to basket
Zip Firelighters Pack 30
Write a review
Rest of
Firelighter
shelf
£
2.70
£
0.09
/each
Add Zip Firelighters Pack 30
Add
add Zip Firelighters Pack 30 to basket
Poppell Electronic Lighters 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Firelighter
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.83
/each
Add Poppell Electronic Lighters 3 Pack
Add
add Poppell Electronic Lighters 3 Pack to basket
Zip Quickstart Firelighter 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Firelighter
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Zip Quickstart Firelighter 150G
Add
add Zip Quickstart Firelighter 150G to basket
Bryant & May Extra Long Matches Av 45 Matches
Write a review
Rest of
Matches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Bryant & May Extra Long Matches Av 45 Matches
Add
add Bryant & May Extra Long Matches Av 45 Matches to basket
The Original Cooks Matches Av 220 Matches
Write a review
Rest of
Matches
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.00
/each
Add The Original Cooks Matches Av 220 Matches
Add
add The Original Cooks Matches Av 220 Matches to basket
Keep It Handy Bendy Lighter
Write a review
Rest of
Firelighter
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Keep It Handy Bendy Lighter
Add
add Keep It Handy Bendy Lighter to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(8)
Household Essentials & Food Storage
(8)
Firelighters & Matches
(8)
Firelighter
(6)
Matches
(2)
Filter by
BRAND
Zip
(3)
Bryant & May
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close