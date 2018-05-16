We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Household
Cleaning
Cloths & Scourers
Sponges
Sponges
Showing
1 to 14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Sponges
(14)
5 Brands
Filter by
Spontex
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Minky
(1)
Filter by
Scrub Daddy
(1)
Filter by
Springforce
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Scrub Daddy Original Flex Texture Scrubber
Write a review
£
2.49
£
2.49
/each
Add Scrub Daddy Original Flex Texture Scrubber
Add
add Scrub Daddy Original Flex Texture Scrubber to basket
Spontex Non Scratch Super Absorb 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Scourers
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Spontex Non Scratch Super Absorb 2 Pack
Add
add Spontex Non Scratch Super Absorb 2 Pack to basket
Spontex Thick Moppets 2 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Spontex Thick Moppets 2 Pack
Add
add Spontex Thick Moppets 2 Pack to basket
Minky Loveheart Scourers Non Scratch 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Scourers
shelf
£
0.99
£
0.50
/each
Add Minky Loveheart Scourers Non Scratch 2 Pack
Add
add Minky Loveheart Scourers Non Scratch 2 Pack to basket
Tesco Sponge Cloths 4 Pack
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.32
/each
Add Tesco Sponge Cloths 4 Pack
Add
add Tesco Sponge Cloths 4 Pack to basket
Spontex Washups Mosaik Scourer 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Scourers
shelf
£
1.20
£
0.60
/each
Add Spontex Washups Mosaik Scourer 2 Pack
Add
add Spontex Washups Mosaik Scourer 2 Pack to basket
Tesco Sponge Bathroom Cleaner 2 Pack
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.50
/each
Add Tesco Sponge Bathroom Cleaner 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Sponge Bathroom Cleaner 2 Pack to basket
Tesco Non-Scratch Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.17
/each
Add Tesco Non-Scratch Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack
Add
add Tesco Non-Scratch Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack to basket
Spontex Easy Sponge Scourers 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Scourers
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.40
£
0.70
/each
Add Spontex Easy Sponge Scourers 2 Pack
Add
add Spontex Easy Sponge Scourers 2 Pack to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.17
/each
Add Tesco Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack
Add
add Tesco Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack to basket
Spontex Washups Non Scratch Value 4 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Scourers
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.32
/each
Add Spontex Washups Non Scratch Value 4 Pack
Add
add Spontex Washups Non Scratch Value 4 Pack to basket
Spontex Washups Value 4 Pack
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.32
/each
Add Spontex Washups Value 4 Pack
Add
add Spontex Washups Value 4 Pack to basket
Tesco Sponge Wipes 4 Pack
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.30
/each
Add Tesco Sponge Wipes 4 Pack
Add
add Tesco Sponge Wipes 4 Pack to basket
Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Scourers
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.05
/each
Add Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack
Add
add Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack to basket
Showing
1 to 14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(14)
Cleaning
(14)
Cloths & Scourers
(14)
Sponges
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Spontex
(6)
Tesco
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close