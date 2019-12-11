Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Household
Cleaning
Bathroom, Shower & Limescale Cleaner
Bathroom Cleaner & Spray
Bathroom Cleaner & Spray
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Bathroom Cleaner &
Spray
(13)
6 Brands
Filter by
Cif
(3)
Filter by
Mr Muscle
(3)
Filter by
Flash
(2)
Filter by
Method
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Dettol
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Mr Muscle Kitchen & Bath Drain Gel 500Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Drain Unblocker & Outdoor Cleaner
shelf
£
3.95
£
7.90
/litre
Add Mr Muscle Kitchen & Bath Drain Gel 500Ml
Add
add Mr Muscle Kitchen & Bath Drain Gel 500Ml to basket
Eco Active Bathroom Cleaner 750Ml
Write a review
£
1.50
£
2.00
/litre
Add Eco Active Bathroom Cleaner 750Ml
Add
add Eco Active Bathroom Cleaner 750Ml to basket
Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse 500Ml
Write a review
£
2.50
£
5.00
/litre
Add Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse 500Ml
Add
add Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse 500Ml to basket
Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml
Any 3 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.63
/litre
Add Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml
Add
add Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml to basket
Any 3 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Method Antibacterial Bathroom Spray Water Mint 828Ml
Any 3 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.36
/100ml
Add Method Antibacterial Bathroom Spray Water Mint 828Ml
Add
add Method Antibacterial Bathroom Spray Water Mint 828Ml to basket
Any 3 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Dettol Power & Pure Bathroom Spray 1L
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/litre
Add Dettol Power & Pure Bathroom Spray 1L
Add
add Dettol Power & Pure Bathroom Spray 1L to basket
Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray 700Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.86
/litre
Add Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray 700Ml
Add
add Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray 700Ml to basket
Mr Muscle Bathroom Spray 500Ml
Write a review
£
1.50
£
3.00
/litre
Add Mr Muscle Bathroom Spray 500Ml
Add
add Mr Muscle Bathroom Spray 500Ml to basket
Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70Ml
Write a review
£
1.50
£
21.43
/litre
Add Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70Ml
Add
add Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70Ml to basket
Tesco Bathroom Cleaner Spray 500Ml
Write a review
£
0.70
£
1.40
/litre
Add Tesco Bathroom Cleaner Spray 500Ml
Add
add Tesco Bathroom Cleaner Spray 500Ml to basket
Mr Muscle Platinum Bathroom Mandarin Orange 750Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.67
/litre
Add Mr Muscle Platinum Bathroom Mandarin Orange 750Ml
Add
add Mr Muscle Platinum Bathroom Mandarin Orange 750Ml to basket
Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach 500Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Multi-Purpose Sprays
shelf
£
1.00
£
2.00
/litre
Add Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach 500Ml
Add
add Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach 500Ml to basket
Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500Ml
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.00
/litre
Add Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500Ml
Add
add Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500Ml to basket
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(13)
Cleaning
(13)
Bathroom, Shower & Limescale Cleaner
(13)
Bathroom Cleaner & Spray
(13)
Filter by
BRAND
Cif
(3)
Mr Muscle
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close