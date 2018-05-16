Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Shop Bundles
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Valentine's Day
Gifts for Her
Soft Toys
Soft Toys
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Soft Toys
(11)
3 Brands
Filter by
Me To You
(5)
Filter by
Supplier
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
Valentines Penguin Warmie
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Valentines Penguin Warmie
Add
add Valentines Penguin Warmie to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Me To You Xl Bear
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
16.00
£
16.00
/each
Add Me To You Xl Bear
Add
add Me To You Xl Bear to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
New
35Cm Valentines Penguin
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add 35Cm Valentines Penguin
Add
add 35Cm Valentines Penguin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
New
30Cm Sequin Racoon
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add 30Cm Sequin Racoon
Add
add 30Cm Sequin Racoon to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
25Cm Hugging Sloths
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add 25Cm Hugging Sloths
Add
add 25Cm Hugging Sloths to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
New
Me To You Bear In Bag With Chocolate
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Me To You Bear In Bag With Chocolate
Add
add Me To You Bear In Bag With Chocolate to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Tesco Love Bug Bear
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Tesco Love Bug Bear
Add
add Tesco Love Bug Bear to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
New
Tesco 25Cm Caticorn Plush
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Tesco 25Cm Caticorn Plush
Add
add Tesco 25Cm Caticorn Plush to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Me To You Large I Love You Banner Bear
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
13.00
£
13.00
/each
Add Me To You Large I Love You Banner Bear
Add
add Me To You Large I Love You Banner Bear to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Me To You Medium Rose Bear
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Me To You Medium Rose Bear
Add
add Me To You Medium Rose Bear to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Me To You Small Heart Bear
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Me To You Small Heart Bear
Add
add Me To You Small Heart Bear to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(11)
Valentine's Day
(11)
Gifts for Her
(11)
Soft Toys
(11)
Filter by
BRAND
Me To You
(5)
Supplier
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Shop Bundles
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close