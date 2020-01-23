Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Plant based
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Valentine's Day
Gifts for Her
Candles
Candles
Showing
1-24
of
62 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(7)
Filter by
Special Offers
(22)
1 Category
Filter by
Candles
(62)
3 Brands
Filter by
Fox & Ivy
(44)
Filter by
Yankee Candle
(14)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(62)
Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - G
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - G
Add
add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Offer
Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffusing Black Sapphire & Rosewood
Write a review
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffusing Black Sapphire & Rosewood
Add
add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffusing Black Sapphire & Rosewood to basket
Yankee Medium Jar Exotic Fruits
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Yankee Medium Jar Exotic Fruits
Add
add Yankee Medium Jar Exotic Fruits to basket
Fox & Ivy Multi Wick Candle Topaz & Amber
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Multi Wick Candle Topaz & Amber
Add
add Fox & Ivy Multi Wick Candle Topaz & Amber to basket
Fox & Ivy Scented Candle Gold & Champagne
Write a review
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Scented Candle Gold & Champagne
Add
add Fox & Ivy Scented Candle Gold & Champagne to basket
Fox & Ivy Scented Candle Topaz & Amber
Write a review
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Scented Candle Topaz & Amber
Add
add Fox & Ivy Scented Candle Topaz & Amber to basket
Yankee Medium Jar Sugared Blossom
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Yankee Medium Jar Sugared Blossom
Add
add Yankee Medium Jar Sugared Blossom to basket
Yankee 4 Votive Gift Set - Multi
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Yankee 4 Votive Gift Set - Multi
Add
add Yankee 4 Votive Gift Set - Multi to basket
Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - M
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - M
Add
add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - M to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Offer
Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - &
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - &
Add
add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - & to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Offer
Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - I
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - I
Add
add Fox & Ivy Scented Alphabet Candle - I to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/01/2020 and 14/02/2020.
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 23/01/2020 until 26/02/2020
Offer
Yankee Large Jar Cosy Up
Write a review
£
14.00
£
14.00
/each
Add Yankee Large Jar Cosy Up
Add
add Yankee Large Jar Cosy Up to basket
Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Silver & Sage
Write a review
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Silver & Sage
Add
add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Silver & Sage to basket
Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Topaz & Amber
Write a review
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Topaz & Amber
Add
add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Topaz & Amber to basket
Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing - Sandalwood
Write a review
£
12.00
£
80.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing - Sandalwood
Add
add Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing - Sandalwood to basket
Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Gold & Champagne
Write a review
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Gold & Champagne
Add
add Fox & Ivy 200Ml Diffuser Gold & Champagne to basket
Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing White Pomegranate
Write a review
£
12.00
£
80.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing White Pomegranate
Add
add Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing White Pomegranate to basket
Fox & Ivy 2 Wick Candle Sapphire & Rosewood
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy 2 Wick Candle Sapphire & Rosewood
Add
add Fox & Ivy 2 Wick Candle Sapphire & Rosewood to basket
Fox & Ivy Pentagonal Tealight Holder
Write a review
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Pentagonal Tealight Holder
Add
add Fox & Ivy Pentagonal Tealight Holder to basket
Fox & Ivy Multi Wick Candle Gold & Champagne
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Multi Wick Candle Gold & Champagne
Add
add Fox & Ivy Multi Wick Candle Gold & Champagne to basket
Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffuser Gold & Champagne
Write a review
£
5.00
£
100.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffuser Gold & Champagne
Add
add Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffuser Gold & Champagne to basket
Fox & Ivy Classic Scented Candle White Pomegranate
Write a review
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Fox & Ivy Classic Scented Candle White Pomegranate
Add
add Fox & Ivy Classic Scented Candle White Pomegranate to basket
Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffuser Silver & Sage
Write a review
£
5.00
£
100.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffuser Silver & Sage
Add
add Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffuser Silver & Sage to basket
Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffusing Black Sapphire & Rosewood
Write a review
£
5.00
£
100.00
/litre
Add Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffusing Black Sapphire & Rosewood
Add
add Fox & Ivy 50Ml Diffusing Black Sapphire & Rosewood to basket
Showing
1-24
of
62 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(7)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(22)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(62)
Valentine's Day
(62)
Gifts for Her
(62)
Candles
(62)
Filter by
BRAND
Fox & Ivy
(44)
Yankee Candle
(14)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Plant based
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close