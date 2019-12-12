Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Stationery
Arts & Crafts
Arts & Crafts
Showing
1-24
of
32 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
3 Categories
Filter by
Craft
Supplies
(22)
Filter by
Coloured Paper
& Card
(7)
Filter by
Scissors
(3)
9 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(13)
Filter by
Go Create
(10)
Filter by
Korbond
(2)
Filter by
Supplier
(2)
Filter by
Active
Equipment
(1)
Filter by
Crayola
(1)
Filter by
Crazart
(1)
Filter by
Maped
(1)
Filter by
Sambro
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(32)
Go Create Craft Activity Bag 500 Pieces
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Go Create Craft Activity Bag 500 Pieces
Add
add Go Create Craft Activity Bag 500 Pieces to basket
Paw Patrol Medium Scribbler & Sticker Set
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Paw Patrol Medium Scribbler & Sticker Set
Add
add Paw Patrol Medium Scribbler & Sticker Set to basket
Horizon Spiral System
Save £5.00 Was £15.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 29/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Horizon Spiral System
Add
add Horizon Spiral System to basket
Save £5.00 Was £15.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 29/12/2019
Offer
Maped Advanced 21Cm Scissors/ Oxford Scissors
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
4.50
£
4.50
/each
Add Maped Advanced 21Cm Scissors/ Oxford Scissors
Add
add Maped Advanced 21Cm Scissors/ Oxford Scissors to basket
White Furze 10L Box
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add White Furze 10L Box
Add
add White Furze 10L Box to basket
Tesco Go Create Paint Your Own Tea Set In Case
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Paint Your Own Tea Set In Case
Add
add Tesco Go Create Paint Your Own Tea Set In Case to basket
Scissors Dressmaker
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Scissors Dressmaker
Add
add Scissors Dressmaker to basket
Go Create Glitter Glues
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Go Create Glitter Glues
Add
add Go Create Glitter Glues to basket
Tesco Go Create Pva Glue - 600Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
3.50
£
5.84
/litre
Add Tesco Go Create Pva Glue - 600Ml
Add
add Tesco Go Create Pva Glue - 600Ml to basket
Crayola Washable Paint Pots 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.83
/each
Add Crayola Washable Paint Pots 6 Pack
Add
add Crayola Washable Paint Pots 6 Pack to basket
Tesco Go Create Mixed Card Bumper Pack 20 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Mixed Card Bumper Pack 20 Sheets
Add
add Tesco Go Create Mixed Card Bumper Pack 20 Sheets to basket
Korbond General Purpose Scissors 5Inches
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Korbond General Purpose Scissors 5Inches
Add
add Korbond General Purpose Scissors 5Inches to basket
Tesco Go Create Friendship Bracelet Creator
Save 80p Was £8.00 Now £7.20
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 29/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
7.20
£
7.20
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Friendship Bracelet Creator
Add
add Tesco Go Create Friendship Bracelet Creator to basket
Save 80p Was £8.00 Now £7.20
Offer valid for delivery from 12/12/2019 until 29/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Go Create Coloured Card A3
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Coloured Card A3
Add
add Tesco Go Create Coloured Card A3 to basket
Tesco Go Create Coloured Paper
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Coloured Paper
Add
add Tesco Go Create Coloured Paper to basket
Tesco Go Create Glitter Card
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Glitter Card
Add
add Tesco Go Create Glitter Card to basket
Tesco Go Create Paint Pots And Palette
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Paint Pots And Palette
Add
add Tesco Go Create Paint Pots And Palette to basket
Tesco Go Create Colour Paper Pad 50 Sheet
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Colour Paper Pad 50 Sheet
Add
add Tesco Go Create Colour Paper Pad 50 Sheet to basket
Tesco Go Create Paint Brushes 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.50
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Paint Brushes 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Go Create Paint Brushes 3 Pack to basket
Tesco Go Create Pastel Card X8 Sheet
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Pastel Card X8 Sheet
Add
add Tesco Go Create Pastel Card X8 Sheet to basket
Tesco Go Create Bright Card X8 Sheet
Write a review
Rest of
Coloured Paper & Card
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Bright Card X8 Sheet
Add
add Tesco Go Create Bright Card X8 Sheet to basket
Tesco String 40M
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
1.20
£
0.03
/metre
Add Tesco String 40M
Add
add Tesco String 40M to basket
Go Create Googly Eyes
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Go Create Googly Eyes
Add
add Go Create Googly Eyes to basket
Tesco Go Create Foam Number Stickers
Write a review
Rest of
Craft Supplies
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Tesco Go Create Foam Number Stickers
Add
add Tesco Go Create Foam Number Stickers to basket
Showing
1-24
of
32 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 8 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(32)
Stationery
(32)
Arts & Crafts
(32)
Craft Supplies
(22)
Coloured Paper & Card
(7)
Scissors
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(13)
Go Create
(10)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close