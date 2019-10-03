Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Party Decorations & Party Supplies
Party Tableware
Napkins
Napkins
Showing
1-24
of
46 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(13)
1 Category
Filter by
Napkins
(46)
8 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(23)
Filter by
Supplier
(10)
Filter by
Talking Tables
(8)
Filter by
Amscan
(1)
Filter by
Disney
(1)
Filter by
Licensed
(1)
Filter by
Marvel
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Everyday
Value
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(46)
Tesco White Napkins 40 Cm 50 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco White Napkins 40 Cm 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco White Napkins 40 Cm 50 Pack to basket
Tesco Cream Napkins 40 Cm 50 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Cream Napkins 40 Cm 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Cream Napkins 40 Cm 50 Pack to basket
Tesco White Napkins 33Cm 50 Pack
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.03
/each
Add Tesco White Napkins 33Cm 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco White Napkins 33Cm 50 Pack to basket
Tesco Napkins Cream 33Cm 50 Pack
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.03
/each
Add Tesco Napkins Cream 33Cm 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Napkins Cream 33Cm 50 Pack to basket
Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Red Napkins 33Cm 50Pack
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.03
/each
Add Tesco Red Napkins 33Cm 50Pack
Add
add Tesco Red Napkins 33Cm 50Pack to basket
Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin
Add
add Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Rainbow Polka Napkins 16Pk
Any 5 for 4 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 03/10/2019 until 15/04/2020
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.08
/each
Add Rainbow Polka Napkins 16Pk
Add
add Rainbow Polka Napkins 16Pk to basket
Any 5 for 4 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 03/10/2019 until 15/04/2020
Offer
Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Silver Napkins 33Cm 3Ply 25Pk
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.06
/each
Add Tesco Silver Napkins 33Cm 3Ply 25Pk
Add
add Tesco Silver Napkins 33Cm 3Ply 25Pk to basket
Tesco Stars Napkin 40 Pack
Any 5 for 4 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 03/10/2019 until 15/04/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.05
/each
Add Tesco Stars Napkin 40 Pack
Add
add Tesco Stars Napkin 40 Pack to basket
Any 5 for 4 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 03/10/2019 until 15/04/2020
Offer
Meadow Napkin 33cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Meadow Napkin 33cm 20 Pack
Add
add Meadow Napkin 33cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Chilli Santa Folded Napkin
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
1.75
/each
Add Chilli Santa Folded Napkin
Add
add Chilli Santa Folded Napkin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Spotty Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Spotty Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Spotty Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Tartan Scottie Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Tartan Scottie Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Tartan Scottie Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Generic Happy Birthday Napkin 16Pk
Any 5 for 4 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 03/10/2019 until 15/04/2020
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Generic Happy Birthday Napkin 16Pk
Add
add Tesco Generic Happy Birthday Napkin 16Pk to basket
Any 5 for 4 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 03/10/2019 until 15/04/2020
Offer
Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Gold Napkin 33Cm 25Pk
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.06
/each
Add Tesco Gold Napkin 33Cm 25Pk
Add
add Tesco Gold Napkin 33Cm 25Pk to basket
Bird Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Bird Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Bird Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Floral Butterflies 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Floral Butterflies 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Floral Butterflies 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Dark Ditzy Floral Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Disposable Tableware
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Dark Ditzy Floral Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Dark Ditzy Floral Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
Purple Roses Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Disposable Tableware
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Purple Roses Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Purple Roses Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
Showing
1-24
of
46 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 22 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(13)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(46)
Party Decorations & Party Supplies
(46)
Party Tableware
(46)
Napkins
(46)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(23)
Supplier
(10)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close