Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Brand Savers
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Newsagent & Tobacconist
Tobacconist
Menthol Alternatives
Menthol Alternatives
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Menthol
Alternatives
(41)
12 Brands
Filter by
Logic Pro
(9)
Filter by
Logic Compact
(7)
Filter by
My Blu
(4)
Filter by
Vype
(4)
Filter by
Blu
(3)
Filter by
Swan
(3)
Filter by
10 Motives
(2)
Filter by
Cirro
(2)
Filter by
Nordic Spirit
(2)
Filter by
Rizla
(2)
Filter by
Velo
(2)
Filter by
Logic Lqd
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(41)
Swan Menthol Extra Slim Filters 120 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Tobacconist Accessories
shelf
£
1.03
£
0.01
/each
Add Swan Menthol Extra Slim Filters 120 Pack
Add
add Swan Menthol Extra Slim Filters 120 Pack to basket
Rizla Menthol Extra Slim Filter Tips 120S
Write a review
Rest of
Tobacconist Accessories
shelf
£
0.79
£
0.01
/each
Add Rizla Menthol Extra Slim Filter Tips 120S
Add
add Rizla Menthol Extra Slim Filter Tips 120S to basket
Vype Epen 3 Caps Vpro Crushed Mint 12Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.99
£
3.00
/each
Add Vype Epen 3 Caps Vpro Crushed Mint 12Mg
Add
add Vype Epen 3 Caps Vpro Crushed Mint 12Mg to basket
Rizla Polar Blast Extra Slim Filter Tips 60S
Write a review
Rest of
Tobacconist Accessories
shelf
£
0.99
£
0.02
/each
Add Rizla Polar Blast Extra Slim Filter Tips 60S
Add
add Rizla Polar Blast Extra Slim Filter Tips 60S to basket
Cirro Eliquid Utterly Menthol 11Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
3.99
£
3.99
/each
Add Cirro Eliquid Utterly Menthol 11Mg
Add
add Cirro Eliquid Utterly Menthol 11Mg to basket
Cirro Utterly Menthol 6Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
3.99
£
3.99
/each
Add Cirro Utterly Menthol 6Mg
Add
add Cirro Utterly Menthol 6Mg to basket
Logic Pro Menthol Flavour 12Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
4.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Logic Pro Menthol Flavour 12Mg
Add
add Logic Pro Menthol Flavour 12Mg to basket
10 Motives Refills Menthol 16Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
7.99
£
2.00
/each
Add 10 Motives Refills Menthol 16Mg
Add
add 10 Motives Refills Menthol 16Mg to basket
Logic Lqd Menthol 6Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
3.49
£
3.49
/each
Add Logic Lqd Menthol 6Mg
Add
add Logic Lqd Menthol 6Mg to basket
10 Motives Disposable Menthol
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.99
£
5.99
/each
Add 10 Motives Disposable Menthol
Add
add 10 Motives Disposable Menthol to basket
Swan Cool Menthol Extra Slim Filters X120
Write a review
Rest of
Tobacconist Accessories
shelf
£
1.07
£
0.01
/each
Add Swan Cool Menthol Extra Slim Filters X120
Add
add Swan Cool Menthol Extra Slim Filters X120 to basket
Blu Pro Kit Clearomiser
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.49
£
5.49
/each
Add Blu Pro Kit Clearomiser
Add
add Blu Pro Kit Clearomiser to basket
Swan Crushball Fresh Burst Extra Slim Filters X54
Write a review
Rest of
Tobacconist Accessories
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.02
/each
Add Swan Crushball Fresh Burst Extra Slim Filters X54
Add
add Swan Crushball Fresh Burst Extra Slim Filters X54 to basket
Blu Liquid Menthol 1.6%
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
3.99
£
3.99
/each
Add Blu Liquid Menthol 1.6%
Add
add Blu Liquid Menthol 1.6% to basket
Logic Compact X 2 Capsules Menthol
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/each
Add Logic Compact X 2 Capsules Menthol
Add
add Logic Compact X 2 Capsules Menthol to basket
Logic Lqd Menthol 12Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
3.49
£
3.49
/each
Add Logic Lqd Menthol 12Mg
Add
add Logic Lqd Menthol 12Mg to basket
Logic Lqd Menthol 18Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
3.49
£
3.49
/each
Add Logic Lqd Menthol 18Mg
Add
add Logic Lqd Menthol 18Mg to basket
Logic Compact X 2 Capsules Berry Mint
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/each
Add Logic Compact X 2 Capsules Berry Mint
Add
add Logic Compact X 2 Capsules Berry Mint to basket
Logic Pro Berry Mint 12Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.38
/each
Add Logic Pro Berry Mint 12Mg
Add
add Logic Pro Berry Mint 12Mg to basket
Logic Compact Intense Polar Menthol E Liquid Pods 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/each
Add Logic Compact Intense Polar Menthol E Liquid Pods 2 Pack
Add
add Logic Compact Intense Polar Menthol E Liquid Pods 2 Pack to basket
Logic Curv 2 X E-Tips Menthol 18Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
7.99
£
4.00
/each
Add Logic Curv 2 X E-Tips Menthol 18Mg
Add
add Logic Curv 2 X E-Tips Menthol 18Mg to basket
Vype 2 Epod Cartridge Vpro Chilled Mint 18Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.99
£
3.00
/each
Add Vype 2 Epod Cartridge Vpro Chilled Mint 18Mg
Add
add Vype 2 Epod Cartridge Vpro Chilled Mint 18Mg to basket
New
My Blu Intense Liquidpods Menthol 18Mg
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.99
£
3.00
/each
Add My Blu Intense Liquidpods Menthol 18Mg
Add
add My Blu Intense Liquidpods Menthol 18Mg to basket
Logic Compact Intense E Liquid Pod Berry Mint 18Mg 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
E-Cigarettes & Refills
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/each
Add Logic Compact Intense E Liquid Pod Berry Mint 18Mg 2 Pack
Add
add Logic Compact Intense E Liquid Pod Berry Mint 18Mg 2 Pack to basket
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 17 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(41)
Newsagent & Tobacconist
(41)
Tobacconist
(41)
Menthol Alternatives
(41)
Filter by
BRAND
Logic Pro
(9)
Logic Compact
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Brand Savers
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close