We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Gaming & Books
Paperback Books
Romance & Saga
Romance & Saga
Showing
1 to 24
of
27 items
sorted by Relevance
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(23)
1 Category
Filter by
Romance &
Saga
(27)
8 Brands
Filter by
Hachette Uk
Dist
(10)
Filter by
Harper Collins
(7)
Filter by
Macmillan
(3)
Filter by
Mdl
(2)
Filter by
Tbs
(2)
Filter by
Orion
(1)
Filter by
Penguin
(1)
Filter by
Tbs - Titan
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(27)
The Rockwood Chronicles (3) Runaway Widow
Write a review
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Rockwood Chronicles (3) Runaway Widow to basket
Add
The Best Things Mel Giedroyc
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Best Things Mel Giedroyc to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Woman In The Middle Milly Johnson
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Woman In The Middle Milly Johnson to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
A Rose Among Thorns Rosie Goodwin
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add A Rose Among Thorns Rosie Goodwin to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Beloved Girls Harriet Evans
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Beloved Girls Harriet Evans to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Distant Shores Santa Montefiore
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Distant Shores Santa Montefiore to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
A Simple Wish Rosie Goodwin
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add A Simple Wish Rosie Goodwin to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Ship Of Brides Jojo Moyes
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Ship Of Brides Jojo Moyes to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Meet Me At Th Wedding Georgia Toffolo
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Meet Me At Th Wedding Georgia Toffolo to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Beach House Summer Sarah Morgan
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Beach House Summer Sarah Morgan to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid
Write a review
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid to basket
Add
Confessions Of A Forty-Something Alexandra Potter
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Confessions Of A Forty-Something Alexandra Potter to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Paris Secre Karen Swan
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Paris Secre Karen Swan to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Other Women Cathy Kelly
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Other Women Cathy Kelly to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Three Weddings And A Proposal Sheila
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Three Weddings And A Proposal Sheila to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Summer That Changed Us Cathy Bramley
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Summer That Changed Us Cathy Bramley to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Still Life Sarah Winman
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Still Life Sarah Winman to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Where The Crawdad's Sing Delia Owens
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Where The Crawdad's Sing Delia Owens to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Road Trip Beth O'leary
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Road Trip Beth O'leary to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
Sunrise By The Sea Jenny Colgan
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
£5.50
£5.50/each
Quantity controls
add Sunrise By The Sea Jenny Colgan to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 03/08/2022
The Missing Sister Lucinda Riley
Write a review