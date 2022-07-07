We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Gaming & Books
Children's Books
4+
4+
Showing
1 to 18
of
18 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(17)
1 Category
Filter by
4+
(18)
6 Brands
Filter by
Harpercollins
(5)
Filter by
Penguin
(5)
Filter by
Harper Collins
(3)
Filter by
Gbs
(2)
Filter by
Mdl
(2)
Filter by
Tbs
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(18)
Marmalade The Orange Panda
Write a review
£7.00
£7.00/each
Quantity controls
add Marmalade The Orange Panda to basket
Add
Wonky Donkey's Big Surprise Craig Smith
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£5.00
£5.00/each
Quantity controls
add Wonky Donkey's Big Surprise Craig Smith to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Hey Duggee: Dinosaurs Hey Duggee
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£5.00
£5.00/each
Quantity controls
add Hey Duggee: Dinosaurs Hey Duggee to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Pip And Posy Super Scooter Axel Scheffler
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£5.00
£5.00/each
Quantity controls
add Pip And Posy Super Scooter Axel Scheffler to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Newspread Burpee Bears Picture Book
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£5.00
£5.00/each
Quantity controls
add Newspread Burpee Bears Picture Book to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Gigantosaurus Saving Ayati Cyber Studios
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£5.00
£5.00/each
Quantity controls
add Gigantosaurus Saving Ayati Cyber Studios to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
The Tiger Who Came To Tea Paddys Bathroom Judith Kerr
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Tiger Who Came To Tea Paddys Bathroom Judith Kerr to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Ten Minutes To Bed: Little Unicorn's
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Ten Minutes To Bed: Little Unicorn's to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
The Hospital Dog Julia Donaldson
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Hospital Dog Julia Donaldson to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Zog And The Flying Doctors Julia Donaldson
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Zog And The Flying Doctors Julia Donaldson to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
The Smartest Giant In Town 20 Anniversary
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add The Smartest Giant In Town 20 Anniversary to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
One Springy Day Nick Butterworth
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add One Springy Day Nick Butterworth to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Superworm (New Edition) Julia Donaldson
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Superworm (New Edition) Julia Donaldson to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Bluey: The Pool Bluey
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Bluey: The Pool Bluey to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
My Bum Is So Cheeky! Dawn Mcmillan
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add My Bum Is So Cheeky! Dawn Mcmillan to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Bluey: Daddy Putdown Bluey
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Bluey: Daddy Putdown Bluey to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Gigantosaurus Dinos To The Rescue Cyber
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Gigantosaurus Dinos To The Rescue Cyber to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Ten Minutes To Bed: Little Fairy Rhiannon
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
£4.50
£4.50/each
Quantity controls
add Ten Minutes To Bed: Little Fairy Rhiannon to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Kids Books
Offer valid for delivery from 07/07/2022 until 14/09/2022
Showing
1 to 18
of
18 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(17)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(18)
Gaming & Books
(18)
Children's Books
(18)
4+
(18)
Filter by
BRAND
Harpercollins
(5)
Penguin
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close