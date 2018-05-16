Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Father's Day
Garden
Planting & Growing
Planting & Growing
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Planting &
Growing
(9)
4 Brands
Filter by
Scotts
(4)
Filter by
Bayer
(2)
Filter by
Vitax
(2)
Filter by
Others
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Levington Tomorite Food 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/litre
Add Levington Tomorite Food 1L
Add
add Levington Tomorite Food 1L to basket
Miracle Gro All Purpose Lqd Plant Food 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/litre
Add Miracle Gro All Purpose Lqd Plant Food 1L
Add
add Miracle Gro All Purpose Lqd Plant Food 1L to basket
Miracle Gro Soluble Plant Food 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/kg
Add Miracle Gro Soluble Plant Food 1Kg
Add
add Miracle Gro Soluble Plant Food 1Kg to basket
Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub
Add
add Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub to basket
Baby Bio 175Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Baby Bio 175Ml
Add
add Baby Bio 175Ml to basket
Vitax Blood Fish & Bone 1.25Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Vitax Blood Fish & Bone 1.25Kg
Add
add Vitax Blood Fish & Bone 1.25Kg to basket
Toprose 1.25Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.20
/kg
Add Toprose 1.25Kg
Add
add Toprose 1.25Kg to basket
Vitax Growmore 1.25Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Vitax Growmore 1.25Kg
Add
add Vitax Growmore 1.25Kg to basket
Baby Bio Orchid Food 175Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Plant Food & Care
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Baby Bio Orchid Food 175Ml
Add
add Baby Bio Orchid Food 175Ml to basket
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(9)
Father's Day
(9)
Garden
(9)
Planting & Growing
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Scotts
(4)
Bayer
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close