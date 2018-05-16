Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Father's Day
Garden
Lawn Care & Pest Control
Lawn Care & Pest Control
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Lawn Care & Pest
Control
(20)
8 Brands
Filter by
Scotts
(5)
Filter by
Roundup
(3)
Filter by
Vitax
(3)
Filter by
Miracle Gro
(2)
Filter by
Others
(2)
Filter by
Supplier
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
No Brand
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(20)
Sbm Slug And Snail Killer700g
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
5.50
£
7.86
/kg
Add Sbm Slug And Snail Killer700g
Add
add Sbm Slug And Snail Killer700g to basket
New
Evergreen Complete 100Sqm
Write a review
Rest of
Lawn Food & Care
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Evergreen Complete 100Sqm
Add
add Evergreen Complete 100Sqm to basket
Ultimate Bug Killer 1Ltr Ready To Use
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
4.50
£
4.50
/litre
Add Ultimate Bug Killer 1Ltr Ready To Use
Add
add Ultimate Bug Killer 1Ltr Ready To Use to basket
Round Up Speed Natural 1L Ready To Use
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/litre
Add Round Up Speed Natural 1L Ready To Use
Add
add Round Up Speed Natural 1L Ready To Use to basket
Weedol Pathclear Weed Killer 1L Ready To Use
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/litre
Add Weedol Pathclear Weed Killer 1L Ready To Use
Add
add Weedol Pathclear Weed Killer 1L Ready To Use to basket
Nippon Ant Killer Spray 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
4.50
£
6.00
/litre
Add Nippon Ant Killer Spray 750Ml
Add
add Nippon Ant Killer Spray 750Ml to basket
Roundup Lawn Weed Killer 1L Non Glypho
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/litre
Add Roundup Lawn Weed Killer 1L Non Glypho
Add
add Roundup Lawn Weed Killer 1L Non Glypho to basket
Miracle Gro Patch Magic 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Lawn Food & Care
shelf
£
8.50
£
8.50
/kg
Add Miracle Gro Patch Magic 1Kg
Add
add Miracle Gro Patch Magic 1Kg to basket
Sbk Tough Weed Killer Concentrate 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
6.00
£
24.00
/litre
Add Sbk Tough Weed Killer Concentrate 250Ml
Add
add Sbk Tough Weed Killer Concentrate 250Ml to basket
New
Tesco Multi-Purpose Grass Seed 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Lawn Seeds
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Multi-Purpose Grass Seed 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Multi-Purpose Grass Seed 1Kg to basket
Weedol Pathclear 3L
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
12.00
£
4.00
/litre
Add Weedol Pathclear 3L
Add
add Weedol Pathclear 3L to basket
Round Up Speed Ultra 3L Non Glypho
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
14.00
£
4.67
/litre
Add Round Up Speed Ultra 3L Non Glypho
Add
add Round Up Speed Ultra 3L Non Glypho to basket
Rootkill Plus Systemic Garden Weed Killer
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Rootkill Plus Systemic Garden Weed Killer
Add
add Rootkill Plus Systemic Garden Weed Killer to basket
Nippon Insect Killer Aerosol Spray
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Nippon Insect Killer Aerosol Spray
Add
add Nippon Insect Killer Aerosol Spray to basket
Patio Magic 2.5L Concentrate
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
8.50
£
3.40
/litre
Add Patio Magic 2.5L Concentrate
Add
add Patio Magic 2.5L Concentrate to basket
Evergreen Super Seed 3 In 1 36.5M2
Write a review
Rest of
Lawn Food & Care
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Evergreen Super Seed 3 In 1 36.5M2
Add
add Evergreen Super Seed 3 In 1 36.5M2 to basket
Tesco 8 Pattern Sprayer Gun
Write a review
Rest of
Lawn Food & Care
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Tesco 8 Pattern Sprayer Gun
Add
add Tesco 8 Pattern Sprayer Gun to basket
Miracle Gro Mosskiller Liquid
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Miracle Gro Mosskiller Liquid
Add
add Miracle Gro Mosskiller Liquid to basket
Round Up 100% Natural 1L Non Glypho
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Round Up 100% Natural 1L Non Glypho
Add
add Round Up 100% Natural 1L Non Glypho to basket
New
Sbk Tough Weed Killer Spray Non Glypho
Write a review
Rest of
Weed Killer & Pest Control
shelf
£
4.50
£
4.50
/each
Add Sbk Tough Weed Killer Spray Non Glypho
Add
add Sbk Tough Weed Killer Spray Non Glypho to basket
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(20)
Father's Day
(20)
Garden
(20)
Lawn Care & Pest Control
(20)
Filter by
BRAND
Scotts
(5)
Roundup
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close