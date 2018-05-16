Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Electrical
Cooking Appliances
Food Processors Mixers and Blenders
Food Processors Mixers and Blenders
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Food Processors
Mixers and Blenders
(16)
8 Brands
Filter by
Kenwood
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Breville
(2)
Filter by
Groupe Seb
(2)
Filter by
Supplier
(2)
Filter by
Morphy
Richards
(1)
Filter by
Russell Hobbs
(1)
Filter by
Tefal
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(16)
Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender
Write a review
£
49.00
£
49.00
/each
Add Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender
Add
add Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender to basket
Tefal Bl420840 Blenforce Ii Jug Blender Black
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
£
35.00
£
35.00
/each
Add Tefal Bl420840 Blenforce Ii Jug Blender Black
Add
add Tefal Bl420840 Blenforce Ii Jug Blender Black to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
Morphy Richards Food Processor
Write a review
£
39.00
£
39.00
/each
Add Morphy Richards Food Processor
Add
add Morphy Richards Food Processor to basket
Tefal Blendeo
Write a review
£
40.00
£
40.00
/each
Add Tefal Blendeo
Add
add Tefal Blendeo to basket
Kenwood Fp120 Food Processor
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
£
39.00
£
39.00
/each
Add Kenwood Fp120 Food Processor
Add
add Kenwood Fp120 Food Processor to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
Morphy Richards Glass Table Blender
Write a review
£
34.00
£
34.00
/each
Add Morphy Richards Glass Table Blender
Add
add Morphy Richards Glass Table Blender to basket
Braun Mq100 Hand Blender
Write a review
£
22.00
£
22.00
/each
Add Braun Mq100 Hand Blender
Add
add Braun Mq100 Hand Blender to basket
Kenwood Silver Hand Mixer
Write a review
£
20.00
£
20.00
/each
Add Kenwood Silver Hand Mixer
Add
add Kenwood Silver Hand Mixer to basket
Breville Vbl134 Blend Active Pink
Write a review
£
20.00
£
20.00
/each
Add Breville Vbl134 Blend Active Pink
Add
add Breville Vbl134 Blend Active Pink to basket
Tesco Sbl15 Blend & Go
Write a review
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Tesco Sbl15 Blend & Go
Add
add Tesco Sbl15 Blend & Go to basket
Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
£
16.00
£
16.00
/each
Add Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper
Add
add Russell Hobbs 22220 Mini Chopper to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
Russell Hobbs Hand Blender
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
£
13.00
£
13.00
/each
Add Russell Hobbs Hand Blender
Add
add Russell Hobbs Hand Blender to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 07/01/2020.
Tesco Basics Tbbl14 Blender
Write a review
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Tesco Basics Tbbl14 Blender
Add
add Tesco Basics Tbbl14 Blender to basket
Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver
Write a review
£
25.00
£
25.00
/each
Add Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver
Add
add Kenwood Ch1085a Mini Chopper Silver to basket
Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green
Write a review
£
20.00
£
20.00
/each
Add Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green
Add
add Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green to basket
Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer
Write a review
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer
Add
add Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer to basket
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(16)
Electrical
(16)
Cooking Appliances
(16)
Food Processors Mixers and Blenders
(16)
Filter by
BRAND
Kenwood
(4)
Tesco
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close