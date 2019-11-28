Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
DIY & Car
DIY
Adhesive
Adhesive
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
1 Category
Filter by
Adhesive
(22)
7 Brands
Filter by
Gorilla Glue
(7)
Filter by
Command
(5)
Filter by
3M
(3)
Filter by
Keep It Handy
(2)
Filter by
Loctite
(2)
Filter by
Supplier
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Everyday
Value
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(22)
Command Large Picture Hanging Strips Combo Pack
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips Combo Pack
Add
add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips Combo Pack to basket
Command Clear Mini Hook Value Pack 18Hooks 24Strips
Write a review
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Command Clear Mini Hook Value Pack 18Hooks 24Strips
Add
add Command Clear Mini Hook Value Pack 18Hooks 24Strips to basket
Gorilla Superglue 12G Brush & Nozzle
Save £2.50 Was £7.50 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Gorilla Superglue 12G Brush & Nozzle
Add
add Gorilla Superglue 12G Brush & Nozzle to basket
Save £2.50 Was £7.50 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Add
add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets to basket
Command Decorate Clip Value Pack 40 Clips 48 Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Command Decorate Clip Value Pack 40 Clips 48 Strips
Add
add Command Decorate Clip Value Pack 40 Clips 48 Strips to basket
Command Small Hooks Value Pack 6 Pc
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Command Small Hooks Value Pack 6 Pc
Add
add Command Small Hooks Value Pack 6 Pc to basket
Gorilla Clear Repair Tape
Save £2.85 Was £8.50 Now £5.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
£
5.65
£
5.65
/each
Add Gorilla Clear Repair Tape
Add
add Gorilla Clear Repair Tape to basket
Save £2.85 Was £8.50 Now £5.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Command Office Large Hang Strips
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Command Office Large Hang Strips
Add
add Command Office Large Hang Strips to basket
Gorilla Wood Glue 236Ml
Save £1.85 Was £5.50 Now £3.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.65
£
3.65
/each
Add Gorilla Wood Glue 236Ml
Add
add Gorilla Wood Glue 236Ml to basket
Save £1.85 Was £5.50 Now £3.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Command Large White Utility Hook 1 Hook 2 Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Command Large White Utility Hook 1 Hook 2 Strips
Add
add Command Large White Utility Hook 1 Hook 2 Strips to basket
Loctite Super Glue 5G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
600.00
/kg
Add Loctite Super Glue 5G
Add
add Loctite Super Glue 5G to basket
No More Nails Tube 234G
Write a review
£
4.50
£
4.50
/each
Add No More Nails Tube 234G
Add
add No More Nails Tube 234G to basket
Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
Add
add Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G to basket
Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G
Save £1.85 Was £5.50 Now £3.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.65
£
243.34
/kg
Add Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G
Add
add Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G to basket
Save £1.85 Was £5.50 Now £3.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Write a review
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Add
add Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets to basket
Command Large Canvas Hanger
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Command Large Canvas Hanger
Add
add Command Large Canvas Hanger to basket
Gorilla Epoxy 25Ml
Save £1.75 Was £5.00 Now £3.25
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
3.25
£
130.00
/litre
Add Gorilla Epoxy 25Ml
Add
add Gorilla Epoxy 25Ml to basket
Save £1.75 Was £5.00 Now £3.25
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack
Add
add Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack to basket
Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml
Save £1.75 Was £5.00 Now £3.25
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.25
£
54.17
/litre
Add Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml
Add
add Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml to basket
Save £1.75 Was £5.00 Now £3.25
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G
Save £1.85 Was £5.50 Now £3.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.65
£
243.34
/kg
Add Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G
Add
add Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G to basket
Save £1.85 Was £5.50 Now £3.65
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 22/12/2019
Offer
Keep It Handy Super Glue 2 Pack
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.50
/each
Add Keep It Handy Super Glue 2 Pack
Add
add Keep It Handy Super Glue 2 Pack to basket
Keep It Handy Metal Hooks 4 Pack
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.25
/each
Add Keep It Handy Metal Hooks 4 Pack
Add
add Keep It Handy Metal Hooks 4 Pack to basket
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(22)
DIY & Car
(22)
DIY
(22)
Adhesive
(22)
Filter by
BRAND
Gorilla Glue
(7)
Command
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close