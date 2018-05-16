Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
DIY & Car
DIY & Car
Showing
1-24
of
224 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(18)
2 Categories
Filter by
Car Care
(168)
Filter by
DIY
(114)
30 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(54)
Filter by
Supplier
(45)
Filter by
Simoniz
(21)
Filter by
Gorilla Glue
(10)
Filter by
Castrol
(9)
Filter by
Redex
(8)
Filter by
Yankee Candle
(8)
Filter by
Jelly Belly
(7)
Filter by
Unibond
(7)
Filter by
Command
(5)
Filter by
Holts
(5)
Filter by
Keep It Handy
(5)
Filter by
Robinson Young
(5)
Filter by
3M
(3)
Filter by
Harris
(3)
Filter by
Loctite
(3)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(224)
Command Clear Mini Hook Value Pack 18Hooks 24Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Command Clear Mini Hook Value Pack 18Hooks 24Strips
Add
add Command Clear Mini Hook Value Pack 18Hooks 24Strips to basket
Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml
Add
add Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml to basket
Tesco 5W30 Fully Synthetic Oil High Mileage 4L
Write a review
Rest of
Oil & Lubricants
shelf
£
20.00
£
5.00
/litre
Add Tesco 5W30 Fully Synthetic Oil High Mileage 4L
Add
add Tesco 5W30 Fully Synthetic Oil High Mileage 4L to basket
Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Add
add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets to basket
Prestone Trigger Deicer 500Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
3.50
£
7.00
/litre
Add Prestone Trigger Deicer 500Ml
Add
add Prestone Trigger Deicer 500Ml to basket
Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.80
/litre
Add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 5L
Add
add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 5L to basket
Prestone De-Icer 600Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
3.50
£
5.84
/litre
Add Prestone De-Icer 600Ml
Add
add Prestone De-Icer 600Ml to basket
Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.00
/litre
Add Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L
Add
add Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L to basket
New
Command Office Large Hang Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Command Office Large Hang Strips
Add
add Command Office Large Hang Strips to basket
Tesco De-Icer 600Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.50
£
4.17
/litre
Add Tesco De-Icer 600Ml
Add
add Tesco De-Icer 600Ml to basket
Loctite Super Glue 5G
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
3.00
£
600.00
/kg
Add Loctite Super Glue 5G
Add
add Loctite Super Glue 5G to basket
Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
Add
add Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G to basket
Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Add
add Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets to basket
Simoniz Leather Wipes 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Car Valeting
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Simoniz Leather Wipes 20 Pack
Add
add Simoniz Leather Wipes 20 Pack to basket
Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.75
£
1.10
/litre
Add Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L
Add
add Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L to basket
Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape
Add
add Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape to basket
Dragon Universal All Purpose Filler 1.5 Kilograms
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.67
/kg
Add Dragon Universal All Purpose Filler 1.5 Kilograms
Add
add Dragon Universal All Purpose Filler 1.5 Kilograms to basket
Prestone 2L Screenwash
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/litre
Add Prestone 2L Screenwash
Add
add Prestone 2L Screenwash to basket
Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 2.5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.90
/litre
Add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 2.5L
Add
add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 2.5L to basket
Yankee Candle Black Cherry Car Air Freshener
Write a review
Rest of
Car Valeting
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Yankee Candle Black Cherry Car Air Freshener
Add
add Yankee Candle Black Cherry Car Air Freshener to basket
Tesco Ice Scraper With Soft Handgrip
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Ice Scraper With Soft Handgrip
Add
add Tesco Ice Scraper With Soft Handgrip to basket
Tesco Double Sided Tape
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Double Sided Tape
Add
add Tesco Double Sided Tape to basket
Little Tree New Car
Write a review
Rest of
Car Valeting
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Little Tree New Car
Add
add Little Tree New Car to basket
Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack
Add
add Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack to basket
Showing
1-24
of
224 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
10
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(18)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(282)
DIY & Car
(282)
Car Care
(168)
DIY
(114)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(54)
Supplier
(45)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close