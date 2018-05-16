Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Christmas Home, Entertainment & Toys
Christmas Disposable Tableware
Christmas Table Covers
Christmas Table Covers
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(5)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Christmas Table
Covers
(10)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(8)
Filter by
Supplier
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover
Add
add Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Chilli Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Chilli Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Chilli Table Cover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Tartan Table Cover Christmas 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Tartan Table Cover Christmas 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Tartan Table Cover Christmas 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Pudding Table Cover
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Table Cover
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Table Cover to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Gold Damask Christmas Tablecover 180Cm X 120Cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Gold Damask Christmas Tablecover 180Cm X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Gold Damask Christmas Tablecover 180Cm X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Holly Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Holly Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Holly Table Cover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Table Cover 180 X 120cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Table Cover 180 X 120cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Table Cover 180 X 120cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Meadow Tablecover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Meadow Tablecover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Meadow Tablecover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Christmas Pudding Party Poppers
Write a review
Rest of
Confetti and Party Poppers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Christmas Pudding Party Poppers
Add
add Christmas Pudding Party Poppers to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(5)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(10)
Christmas Home, Entertainment & Toys
(10)
Christmas Disposable Tableware
(10)
Christmas Table Covers
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(8)
Supplier
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close