Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Christmas Home, Entertainment & Toys
Christmas Disposable Tableware
Christmas Napkins
Christmas Napkins
Showing
1-24
of
39 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(15)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Christmas
Napkins
(39)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(21)
Filter by
Supplier
(10)
Filter by
Talking Tables
(8)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(39)
Tesco Christmas Red Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Red Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Red Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Reindeer Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Reindeer Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Reindeer Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Holly Scalloped Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Holly Scalloped Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Holly Scalloped Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin
Add
add Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Gold Damask Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Gold Damask Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Gold Damask Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Postbox & Dogs Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Postbox & Dogs Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Postbox & Dogs Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Chilli Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Chilli Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Chilli Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Meadow Napkin 33cm 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Meadow Napkin 33cm 20 Pack
Add
add Meadow Napkin 33cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Chilli Santa Folded Napkin
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
1.75
/each
Add Chilli Santa Folded Napkin
Add
add Chilli Santa Folded Napkin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Robin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Robin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Robin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Spotty Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Spotty Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Spotty Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Tartan Scottie Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Tartan Scottie Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Tartan Scottie Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Pug Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pug Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pug Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Photo Penguin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Photo Penguin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Photo Penguin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Flitter Unicorn Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Flitter Unicorn Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Flitter Unicorn Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Bird Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Bird Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Bird Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Showing
1-24
of
39 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 15 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(15)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(39)
Christmas Home, Entertainment & Toys
(39)
Christmas Disposable Tableware
(39)
Christmas Napkins
(39)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(21)
Supplier
(10)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close