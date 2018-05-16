Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Christmas Home, Entertainment & Toys
Christmas Disposable Tableware
Christmas Disposable Tableware
Showing
1-24
of
64 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(25)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
4 Categories
Filter by
Christmas
Cutlery
(2)
Filter by
Christmas
Napkins
(39)
Filter by
Christmas
Plates
(13)
Filter by
Christmas Table
Covers
(10)
4 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(36)
Filter by
Supplier
(19)
Filter by
Talking Tables
(8)
Filter by
Plastico
Limited
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(64)
Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Table Covers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover
Add
add Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Chilli Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Table Covers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Chilli Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Chilli Table Cover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Table Covers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Pudding Table Cover
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Table Covers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Table Cover
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Table Cover to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Holly Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Table Covers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Holly Table Cover 180 X 120Cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Holly Table Cover 180 X 120Cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Table Cover 180 X 120cm
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Table Covers
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Table Cover 180 X 120cm
Add
add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Table Cover 180 X 120cm to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Red Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Red Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Red Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Jena Round Foil Platters 31Cm 3Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Party Plates
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.67
/each
Add Jena Round Foil Platters 31Cm 3Pack
Add
add Jena Round Foil Platters 31Cm 3Pack to basket
Tesco Christmas Pudding Plate 8 Pack Red
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Plates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Plate 8 Pack Red
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Plate 8 Pack Red to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Flitter Reindeer Plate
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Plates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Flitter Reindeer Plate
Add
add Tesco Christmas Flitter Reindeer Plate to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Reindeer Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Reindeer Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Reindeer Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Plates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Plate 23Cm 8 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Chilli Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Plates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Chilli Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Chilli Plate 23Cm 8 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Silver Reindeer Plate 23Cm Bumper 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Plates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Silver Reindeer Plate 23Cm Bumper 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Silver Reindeer Plate 23Cm Bumper 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Holly Scalloped Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Holly Scalloped Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Holly Scalloped Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Red Plate 23Cm Bumper Pack 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Plates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
0.13
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Red Plate 23Cm Bumper Pack 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Red Plate 23Cm Bumper Pack 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.75
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Die Cut 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin
Add
add Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Fizz Clink Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Napkins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Showing
1-24
of
64 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(25)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(64)
Christmas Home, Entertainment & Toys
(64)
Christmas Disposable Tableware
(64)
Christmas Cutlery
(2)
Christmas Napkins
(39)
Christmas Plates
(13)
Christmas Table Covers
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(36)
Supplier
(19)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close