Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Christmas Decorations
Christmas Tree Decorations
Hanging Decorations
Hanging Decorations
Showing
1-24
of
51 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(36)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Hanging
Decorations
(51)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(51)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(51)
Tesco Flocked Sitting Stag
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Tesco Flocked Sitting Stag
Add
add Tesco Flocked Sitting Stag to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Woollen Fox Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Tesco Woollen Fox Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Woollen Fox Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Woollen Mouse With Crown Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Tesco Woollen Mouse With Crown Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Woollen Mouse With Crown Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Hanging Stag Head Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Hanging Stag Head Decorative
Add
add Tesco Hanging Stag Head Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Mini Wreath Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Mini Wreath Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Mini Wreath Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Glistening Grace Flat Scene Filled Bauble
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Glistening Grace Flat Scene Filled Bauble
Add
add Tesco Glistening Grace Flat Scene Filled Bauble to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Felt Dinosaur Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Felt Dinosaur Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Felt Dinosaur Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Star Rattan Foliage Wreath Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Star Rattan Foliage Wreath Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Star Rattan Foliage Wreath Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Felt Mistletoe Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Felt Mistletoe Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Felt Mistletoe Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Ice Skates Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Ice Skates Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Ice Skates Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Hanging Flocked Deer With Scarf
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Hanging Flocked Deer With Scarf
Add
add Tesco Hanging Flocked Deer With Scarf to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Penguin Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Penguin Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Penguin Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Glistening Grace Dome Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Glistening Grace Dome Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Glistening Grace Dome Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Hanging Snowman
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Hanging Snowman
Add
add Tesco Hanging Snowman to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Mini Hessian Stocking Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Mini Hessian Stocking Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Mini Hessian Stocking Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Foliage Sleigh Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Foliage Sleigh Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Foliage Sleigh Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Wooden Star Scene Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Wooden Star Scene Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Wooden Star Scene Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Felt Gingerbread Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Felt Gingerbread Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Felt Gingerbread Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Wooden Iridescent Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Wooden Iridescent Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Wooden Iridescent Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Gg Frosted Clear Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Gg Frosted Clear Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Gg Frosted Clear Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Sequin Star Hanging Decorative
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Sequin Star Hanging Decorative
Add
add Tesco Sequin Star Hanging Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco 50 Pack Silver Decorations
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
7.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Tesco 50 Pack Silver Decorations
Add
add Tesco 50 Pack Silver Decorations to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco 50 Pack Red Decorations
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
7.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Tesco 50 Pack Red Decorations
Add
add Tesco 50 Pack Red Decorations to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco 50 Pack Gold Decorations
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
7.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Tesco 50 Pack Gold Decorations
Add
add Tesco 50 Pack Gold Decorations to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Showing
1-24
of
51 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(36)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(51)
Christmas Decorations
(51)
Christmas Tree Decorations
(51)
Hanging Decorations
(51)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(51)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close