Extensions Leads

Showing 1-3 of 3 items
Filter by:
    Sort and filter (3)

    • Tesco 4 Socket 2 Metre Extension Lead

      Write a reviewRest of shelf

      Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXTNPP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTYLL. One code per transaction. Coupon valid between 17/08/20–06/09/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

      £ 7.00
      £7.00/each

      Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXTNPP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTYLL. One code per transaction. Coupon valid between 17/08/20–06/09/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

    • Tesco 4Way Extension Lead 0.75M

      Write a reviewRest of shelf

      Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXTNPP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTYLL. One code per transaction. Coupon valid between 17/08/20–06/09/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

      £ 5.50
      £5.50/each

      Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXTNPP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTYLL. One code per transaction. Coupon valid between 17/08/20–06/09/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

    • Tesco 2 Way 4M Extension Lead

      Write a reviewRest of shelf

      Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXTNPP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTYLL. One code per transaction. Coupon valid between 17/08/20–06/09/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

      £ 7.00
      £7.00/each

      Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXTNPP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTYLL. One code per transaction. Coupon valid between 17/08/20–06/09/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

    Showing 1-3 of 3 items
    Back to top

    Sort and filter

    Sort by

    Clear filters

    Filter by

    New (0)
    Special Offers (0)

    CATEGORY

    BRAND

    Lifestyle & Dietary

    Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.

    All Lifestyle & Dietary
    Cancel
    Done
    Checkout
    Products you add to your basket will appear here