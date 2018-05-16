Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Back To School
Uniform Care
Sewing & Repair
Sewing & Repair
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Sewing &
Repair
(8)
1 Brand
Filter by
Korbond
(8)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Scissors Dressmaker
Write a review
Rest of
Scissors
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Scissors Dressmaker
Add
add Scissors Dressmaker to basket
Hemming Web 20M
Write a review
Rest of
Hemming & Repair
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.15
/metre
Add Hemming Web 20M
Add
add Hemming Web 20M to basket
Polyester Thread
Write a review
Rest of
Threads
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Polyester Thread
Add
add Polyester Thread to basket
Silver Safety Pins
Write a review
Rest of
Pins & Needles
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Silver Safety Pins
Add
add Silver Safety Pins to basket
Sewing Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Sewing Essentials
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Sewing Kit
Add
add Sewing Kit to basket
Hemming Web 10M
Write a review
Rest of
Hemming & Repair
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.20
/metre
Add Hemming Web 10M
Add
add Hemming Web 10M to basket
Threaded Needle Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Pins & Needles
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Threaded Needle Kit
Add
add Threaded Needle Kit to basket
Korbond Easy Threading Needles 110260
Write a review
Rest of
Pins & Needles
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Korbond Easy Threading Needles 110260
Add
add Korbond Easy Threading Needles 110260 to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(8)
Back To School
(8)
Uniform Care
(8)
Sewing & Repair
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Korbond
(8)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close