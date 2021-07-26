We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Back To School
Home Schooling
Kids Activities
Kids Activities
Showing
1-3
of
3 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Kids
Activities
(3)
1 Brand
Filter by
Playdoh
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(3)
Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset
£9.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dough, Putty & Slime
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset
Add
add Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset to basket
£9.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack
£2.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dough, Putty & Slime
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.88
/each
Add Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack
Add
add Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack to basket
£2.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Playdoh Single Tubs
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Dough, Putty & Slime
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Playdoh Single Tubs
Add
add Playdoh Single Tubs to basket
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-3
of
3 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(3)
Back To School
(3)
Home Schooling
(3)
Kids Activities
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Playdoh
(3)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close