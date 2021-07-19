We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Glue
Glue
Glue
Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 19/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Glue Sticks
shelf
£
2.75
£
0.92
/each
Add Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack
Add
add Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 19/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Loctite Mini-Trio Gel
£2.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 19/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Super Glue
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Loctite Mini-Trio Gel
Add
add Loctite Mini-Trio Gel to basket
£2.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 19/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Pritt Stick 43g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 19/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Glue Sticks
shelf
£
2.25
£
2.25
/each
Add Pritt Stick 43g
Add
add Pritt Stick 43g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 19/07/2021 until 08/09/2021
Clubcard Price
