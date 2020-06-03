Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Women's Toiletries
Women's Hair Removal
Facial Hair Remover
Facial Hair Remover
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Facial Hair
Remover
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Philips
(3)
Filter by
Veet
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Veet Wax Strips Sensitive Skin Face 40 Pack
Half Price Was £12.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 03/06/2020 until 25/08/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Women's Hair Wax
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Veet Wax Strips Sensitive Skin Face 40 Pack
Add
add Veet Wax Strips Sensitive Skin Face 40 Pack to basket
Half Price Was £12.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 03/06/2020 until 25/08/2020
Offer
Veet Facial Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S
Write a review
Rest of
Women's Hair Wax
shelf
£
6.50
£
0.33
/each
Add Veet Facial Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S
Add
add Veet Facial Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S to basket
Philips Oneblade Face & Body Trimmer
Save 1/3 Was £50.00 Now £33.33
Offer valid for delivery from 15/07/2020 until 25/08/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Men's Electric Shavers & Trimmers
shelf
£
33.33
£
33.33
/each
Add Philips Oneblade Face & Body Trimmer
Add
add Philips Oneblade Face & Body Trimmer to basket
Save 1/3 Was £50.00 Now £33.33
Offer valid for delivery from 15/07/2020 until 25/08/2020
Offer
Philips Oneblade Face Trimmer With Travel Case
Write a review
Rest of
Men's Electric Shavers & Trimmers
shelf
£
57.00
£
57.00
/each
Add Philips Oneblade Face Trimmer With Travel Case
Add
add Philips Oneblade Face Trimmer With Travel Case to basket
Philips Oneblade Face Qp2520 25
Write a review
Rest of
Men's Electric Shavers & Trimmers
shelf
£
45.00
£
45.00
/each
Add Philips Oneblade Face Qp2520 25
Add
add Philips Oneblade Face Qp2520 25 to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(5)
Women's Toiletries
(5)
Women's Hair Removal
(5)
Facial Hair Remover
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Philips
(3)
Veet
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close