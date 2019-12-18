Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Women's Toiletries
Women's Deodorants & Body Sprays
Women's Deodorant Sprays
Women's Deodorant Sprays
Showing
1-24
of
60 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(26)
1 Category
Filter by
Women's Deodorant
Sprays
(60)
11 Brands
Filter by
Sure
(16)
Filter by
Dove
(12)
Filter by
Nivea
(11)
Filter by
Mitchum
(5)
Filter by
Right Guard
(4)
Filter by
Sanex
(3)
Filter by
Soft & Gentle
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Bionsen
(1)
Filter by
Lynx
(1)
Filter by
Simple
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(60)
Mitchum Unscented Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Unscented Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Unscented Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Sanex Dermo Sensitive Deodorant 250Ml
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.80
/100ml
Add Sanex Dermo Sensitive Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sanex Dermo Sensitive Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Sanex Dermo Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant Deodorant 250Ml
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.80
/100ml
Add Sanex Dermo Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sanex Dermo Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Mitchum Powder Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Powder Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Powder Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Mitchum Aerosol Pure Fresh 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Aerosol Pure Fresh 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Aerosol Pure Fresh 200Ml to basket
Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Half Price Was £2.80 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.56
/100ml
Add Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Half Price Was £2.80 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Mitchum Shower Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Shower Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Shower Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Sure Women Cotton Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Cotton Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Cotton Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Mitchum Female Clear Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Female Clear Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Female Clear Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Sure Women Crystal Black & White Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Crystal Black & White Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Crystal Black & White Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure Women Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Right Guard Women Sport Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Save 70p Was £2.10 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.56
/100ml
Add Right Guard Women Sport Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Right Guard Women Sport Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Save 70p Was £2.10 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Right Guard Women Invisible Power Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Save 70p Was £2.10 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.56
/100ml
Add Right Guard Women Invisible Power Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Right Guard Women Invisible Power Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Save 70p Was £2.10 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Sure Women Shower Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Shower Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Shower Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
3.50
£
1.40
/100ml
Add Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Soft And Gentle Lavender & Patchouli Deodorant 250Ml
Save 60p Was £2.00 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
1.40
£
0.56
/100ml
Add Soft And Gentle Lavender & Patchouli Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Soft And Gentle Lavender & Patchouli Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Save 60p Was £2.00 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Sure Women Pink Blush Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Pink Blush Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Pink Blush Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure Women Bright Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Bright Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Bright Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure Women Invisible Plus Antibacterial Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Invisible Plus Antibacterial Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Invisible Plus Antibacterial Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
3.50
£
1.40
/100ml
Add Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
3.50
£
1.40
/100ml
Add Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100ml
Add Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
Add
add Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml to basket
Sure Women Invisible Aqua Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.80
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Sure Women Invisible Aqua Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Women Invisible Aqua Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure Women Advanced Protection Ultra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Sure Women Advanced Protection Ultra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Sure Women Advanced Protection Ultra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Showing
1-24
of
60 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(26)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(60)
Women's Toiletries
(60)
Women's Deodorants & Body Sprays
(60)
Women's Deodorant Sprays
(60)
Filter by
BRAND
Sure
(16)
Dove
(12)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close