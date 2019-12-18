Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Oral Care
Dental Accessories & Floss
Interdental Brushes
Interdental Brushes
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Interdental
Brushes
(10)
4 Brands
Filter by
Pro Formula
(6)
Filter by
Tepe
(2)
Filter by
Listerine
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small
Add
add Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small to basket
Pro Formula Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Pro Formula Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack
Add
add Pro Formula Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack to basket
Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.42
/each
Add Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm
Add
add Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm to basket
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.42
/each
Add Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm
Add
add Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm to basket
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Pro Formula Interdental Brushes Half 6 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes Half 6 Pack
Add
add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes Half 6 Pack to basket
Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack
Add
add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack to basket
Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack
Add
add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack to basket
Pro Formula Interdental Brushes 0.7 6 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes 0.7 6 Pack
Add
add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes 0.7 6 Pack to basket
Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.02
/each
Add Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S
Add
add Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S to basket
Listerine Reach Toothbrush Interdental Firm
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Listerine Reach Toothbrush Interdental Firm
Add
add Listerine Reach Toothbrush Interdental Firm to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(10)
Oral Care
(10)
Dental Accessories & Floss
(10)
Interdental Brushes
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Pro Formula
(6)
Tepe
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close