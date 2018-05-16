Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicines & Treatments
Thrush & Cystitis Relief
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Thrush Cream &
Pessaries
(4)
3 Brands
Filter by
Canesten
(2)
Filter by
Balance Active
(1)
Filter by
Cedar
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Canesten Thrush Cream Combination
Write a review
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Canesten Thrush Cream Combination
Add
add Canesten Thrush Cream Combination to basket
Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination
Write a review
£
13.00
£
13.00
/each
Add Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination
Add
add Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination to basket
Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary
Write a review
£
10.20
£
10.20
/each
Add Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary
Add
add Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary to basket
Balance Activ Bv Vaginal Gel 7 X5ml
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Gels and Creams
shelf
£
8.00
£
22.86
/100ml
Add Balance Activ Bv Vaginal Gel 7 X5ml
Add
add Balance Activ Bv Vaginal Gel 7 X5ml to basket
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(4)
Medicines & Treatments
(4)
Thrush & Cystitis Relief
(4)
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Canesten
(2)
Balance Active
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close