Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicines & Treatments
Thrush & Cystitis Relief
Thrush & Cystitis Relief
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
5 Categories
Filter by
Cystitis
Relief
(2)
Filter by
Intimate Gels and
Creams
(5)
Filter by
Intimate Wash
(2)
Filter by
Intimate Wipes
(1)
Filter by
Thrush Cream &
Pessaries
(4)
9 Brands
Filter by
Canesten
(3)
Filter by
Canesfresh
(2)
Filter by
Vagisil
(2)
Filter by
Balance Active
(1)
Filter by
Canesintima
(1)
Filter by
Canesoasis
(1)
Filter by
Cedar
(1)
Filter by
Flourish
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Canesten Thrush Cream Combination
Write a review
Rest of
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Canesten Thrush Cream Combination
Add
add Canesten Thrush Cream Combination to basket
Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination
Write a review
Rest of
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
shelf
£
13.00
£
13.00
/each
Add Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination
Add
add Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination to basket
Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary
Write a review
Rest of
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
shelf
£
10.20
£
10.20
/each
Add Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary
Add
add Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary to basket
Canesten Canesbalance Bv Gel 7'S
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Gels and Creams
shelf
£
13.00
£
1.86
/each
Add Canesten Canesbalance Bv Gel 7'S
Add
add Canesten Canesbalance Bv Gel 7'S to basket
Balance Activ Bv Vaginal Gel 7 X5ml
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Gels and Creams
shelf
£
8.00
£
22.86
/100ml
Add Balance Activ Bv Vaginal Gel 7 X5ml
Add
add Balance Activ Bv Vaginal Gel 7 X5ml to basket
Vagisil External Prohydrate Hydrating Gel 30G
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Gels and Creams
shelf
£
8.50
£
2.84
/10g
Add Vagisil External Prohydrate Hydrating Gel 30G
Add
add Vagisil External Prohydrate Hydrating Gel 30G to basket
Canesfresh Soothing Wash Gel 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Wash
shelf
£
8.00
£
4.00
/100ml
Add Canesfresh Soothing Wash Gel 200Ml
Add
add Canesfresh Soothing Wash Gel 200Ml to basket
Canesoasis Cystitis Relief 6S
Write a review
Rest of
Cystitis Relief
shelf
£
4.75
£
0.79
/each
Add Canesoasis Cystitis Relief 6S
Add
add Canesoasis Cystitis Relief 6S to basket
Canesintima Intimate Moisturiser 50Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Gels and Creams
shelf
£
13.00
£
26.00
/100ml
Add Canesintima Intimate Moisturiser 50Ml
Add
add Canesintima Intimate Moisturiser 50Ml to basket
Flourish Intimate Wash 200Ml
Save 25% Was £5.95 Now £4.46
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Menopause
shelf
£
4.46
£
2.23
/100ml
Add Flourish Intimate Wash 200Ml
Add
add Flourish Intimate Wash 200Ml to basket
Save 25% Was £5.95 Now £4.46
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Vagisil Medicated Cream 30G
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Gels and Creams
shelf
£
4.00
£
13.34
/100g
Add Vagisil Medicated Cream 30G
Add
add Vagisil Medicated Cream 30G to basket
Canesfresh Feminine Wipes 10S
Write a review
Rest of
Intimate Wipes
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.40
/each
Add Canesfresh Feminine Wipes 10S
Add
add Canesfresh Feminine Wipes 10S to basket
Tesco Cystitis Relief 6 Sachet
Write a review
Rest of
Cystitis Relief
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.23
/each
Add Tesco Cystitis Relief 6 Sachet
Add
add Tesco Cystitis Relief 6 Sachet to basket
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(14)
Medicines & Treatments
(14)
Thrush & Cystitis Relief
(14)
Cystitis Relief
(2)
Intimate Gels and Creams
(5)
Intimate Wash
(2)
Intimate Wipes
(1)
Thrush Cream & Pessaries
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Canesten
(3)
Canesfresh
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close