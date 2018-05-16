Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicines & Treatments
Eye Care & Glasses
Eye Care & Glasses
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
4 Categories
Filter by
Contact Lens
Solution
(13)
Filter by
Lens Wipes,
Glasses Cleaner & Glasses Cases
(3)
Filter by
Reading
Glasses
(5)
Filter by
Eye Drops, Sprays
& Wash
(20)
12 Brands
Filter by
Optrex
(14)
Filter by
Tesco
(13)
Filter by
Bausch & Lomb
(4)
Filter by
Vizulize
(2)
Filter by
Amo
(1)
Filter by
Biological
True
(1)
Filter by
Clearwipes
(1)
Filter by
Opti-Free
(1)
Filter by
Opticrom
(1)
Filter by
Oxysept
(1)
Filter by
Revitalift
(1)
Filter by
Snapitscrew
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(41)
Bausch & Lomb Bio. True Solution 300Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
11.50
£
3.84
/100ml
Add Bausch & Lomb Bio. True Solution 300Ml
Add
add Bausch & Lomb Bio. True Solution 300Ml to basket
Revital Lens Contact Lens Solution 240Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
10.00
£
4.17
/100ml
Add Revital Lens Contact Lens Solution 240Ml
Add
add Revital Lens Contact Lens Solution 240Ml to basket
Optrex 2 In 1 Spray Itchy & Watery Eyes 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
13.00
£
130.00
/100ml
Add Optrex 2 In 1 Spray Itchy & Watery Eyes 10Ml
Add
add Optrex 2 In 1 Spray Itchy & Watery Eyes 10Ml to basket
Opti-Free Express Solution 355Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
9.50
£
2.68
/100ml
Add Opti-Free Express Solution 355Ml
Add
add Opti-Free Express Solution 355Ml to basket
Optrex Actimist Eye Spray 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
13.00
£
130.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Actimist Eye Spray 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Actimist Eye Spray 10Ml to basket
Renu Multiplus 240Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
9.00
£
3.75
/100ml
Add Renu Multiplus 240Ml
Add
add Renu Multiplus 240Ml to basket
Optrex Double Action Eye Drops 20X0.5Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
16.00
£
160.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Double Action Eye Drops 20X0.5Ml
Add
add Optrex Double Action Eye Drops 20X0.5Ml to basket
Boston Simplus 120Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
8.25
£
6.88
/100ml
Add Boston Simplus 120Ml
Add
add Boston Simplus 120Ml to basket
Optrex Night Restore Eye Drops 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
10.00
£
100.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Night Restore Eye Drops 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Night Restore Eye Drops 10Ml to basket
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 3.5
Write a review
Rest of
Reading Glasses
shelf
£
6.50
£
6.50
/each
Add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 3.5
Add
add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 3.5 to basket
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.5
Write a review
Rest of
Reading Glasses
shelf
£
6.50
£
6.50
/each
Add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.5
Add
add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.5 to basket
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 1.5
Write a review
Rest of
Reading Glasses
shelf
£
6.50
£
6.50
/each
Add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 1.5
Add
add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 1.5 to basket
Oxysept 1 Step System 30 Day Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Oxysept 1 Step System 30 Day Pack
Add
add Oxysept 1 Step System 30 Day Pack to basket
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.0
Write a review
Rest of
Reading Glasses
shelf
£
6.50
£
6.50
/each
Add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.0
Add
add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 2.0 to basket
Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 3.0
Write a review
Rest of
Reading Glasses
shelf
£
6.50
£
6.50
/each
Add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 3.0
Add
add Tesco Reading Glasses Twin Pack 3.0 to basket
Optrex Double Action Itchy Drops 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
10.00
£
100.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Double Action Itchy Drops 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Double Action Itchy Drops 10Ml to basket
Optrex Double Action Dry Drops 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
10.00
£
100.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Double Action Dry Drops 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Double Action Dry Drops 10Ml to basket
Optrex Hayfever Relief Eye Drops 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
6.00
£
60.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Hayfever Relief Eye Drops 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Hayfever Relief Eye Drops 10Ml to basket
Optrex Itchy Eyes 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
5.00
£
50.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Itchy Eyes 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Itchy Eyes 10Ml to basket
Optrex Brightening Drops 10Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
5.00
£
50.00
/100ml
Add Optrex Brightening Drops 10Ml
Add
add Optrex Brightening Drops 10Ml to basket
Tesco Soothing Eye Mist Spray 10 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
5.90
£
59.00
/100ml
Add Tesco Soothing Eye Mist Spray 10 Ml
Add
add Tesco Soothing Eye Mist Spray 10 Ml to basket
Optrex Multi Action Eye Wash 300Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
shelf
£
6.50
£
2.17
/100ml
Add Optrex Multi Action Eye Wash 300Ml
Add
add Optrex Multi Action Eye Wash 300Ml to basket
Boston Advance Cleaner Sterile 30Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
5.00
£
16.67
/100ml
Add Boston Advance Cleaner Sterile 30Ml
Add
add Boston Advance Cleaner Sterile 30Ml to basket
Tesco All In One Contact Lens Solution 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Contact Lens Solution
shelf
£
3.85
£
1.54
/100ml
Add Tesco All In One Contact Lens Solution 250Ml
Add
add Tesco All In One Contact Lens Solution 250Ml to basket
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 17 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(41)
Medicines & Treatments
(41)
Eye Care & Glasses
(41)
Contact Lens Solution
(13)
Lens Wipes, Glasses Cleaner & Glasses Cases
(3)
Reading Glasses
(5)
Eye Drops, Sprays & Wash
(20)
Filter by
BRAND
Optrex
(14)
Tesco
(13)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close