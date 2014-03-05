Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicines & Treatments
Constipation, Diarrhoea, IBS & Wind
Constipation & Laxatives
Constipation & Laxatives
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Constipation &
Laxatives
(16)
8 Brands
Filter by
Dulcolax
(3)
Filter by
Senokot
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Bimuno
(2)
Filter by
Dulcoease
(2)
Filter by
Califig
(1)
Filter by
Fybogel
(1)
Filter by
Omega Pharma
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(16)
Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Write a review
£
11.50
£
0.38
/each
Add Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets
Add
add Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets to basket
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Offer
Senokot Max Strength 48S
Write a review
£
7.75
£
0.16
/each
Add Senokot Max Strength 48S
Add
add Senokot Max Strength 48S to basket
Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Write a review
£
11.50
£
0.38
/each
Add Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles
Add
add Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles to basket
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Offer
Califig 100Ml
Write a review
£
6.00
£
6.00
/100ml
Add Califig 100Ml
Add
add Califig 100Ml to basket
Milk Of Magnesia Mint 200Ml
Write a review
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100ml
Add Milk Of Magnesia Mint 200Ml
Add
add Milk Of Magnesia Mint 200Ml to basket
Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S
Write a review
£
5.00
£
0.08
/each
Add Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S
Add
add Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S to basket
Senokot Tablets 60S
Write a review
£
5.50
£
0.09
/each
Add Senokot Tablets 60S
Add
add Senokot Tablets 60S to basket
Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S
Write a review
£
3.50
£
0.35
/each
Add Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S
Add
add Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S to basket
Dulcosoft Liquid 100Ml
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/100ml
Add Dulcosoft Liquid 100Ml
Add
add Dulcosoft Liquid 100Ml to basket
Dulcolax 40S
Write a review
£
3.55
£
0.09
/each
Add Dulcolax 40S
Add
add Dulcolax 40S to basket
Dulcoease 30S
Write a review
£
4.00
£
0.13
/each
Add Dulcoease 30S
Add
add Dulcoease 30S to basket
Tesco Constipation Suppositories Relief 12'S
Write a review
£
2.25
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Constipation Suppositories Relief 12'S
Add
add Tesco Constipation Suppositories Relief 12'S to basket
Tesco Constipation Relief 20S
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Constipation Relief 20S
Add
add Tesco Constipation Relief 20S to basket
Dulcolax Tablets 20'S
Write a review
£
2.40
£
0.12
/each
Add Dulcolax Tablets 20'S
Add
add Dulcolax Tablets 20'S to basket
Tesco Senna Tablets 24S
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.08
/each
Add Tesco Senna Tablets 24S
Add
add Tesco Senna Tablets 24S to basket
Senokot Natural Senna Laxative 20 Tablets
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.13
/each
Add Senokot Natural Senna Laxative 20 Tablets
Add
add Senokot Natural Senna Laxative 20 Tablets to basket
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(16)
Medicines & Treatments
(16)
Constipation, Diarrhoea, IBS & Wind
(16)
Constipation & Laxatives
(16)
Filter by
BRAND
Dulcolax
(3)
Senokot
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close