We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Father's Day
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Make Up & Beauty Accessories
Hair Accessories
Hair Brush & Comb
Hair Brush & Comb
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Hair Brush &
Comb
(42)
5 Brands
Filter by
Leo Bancroft
(26)
Filter by
Denman
(8)
Filter by
Other
(4)
Filter by
Dash
(3)
Filter by
So Eco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(42)
Denman D90l Tangle Tamer Hairbrush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
12.50
£
12.50
/each
Add Denman D90l Tangle Tamer Hairbrush
Add
add Denman D90l Tangle Tamer Hairbrush to basket
Dash Detanging Unicorn Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Dash Detanging Unicorn Brush
Add
add Dash Detanging Unicorn Brush to basket
Denman Tangle Tamer Brush D90
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Denman Tangle Tamer Brush D90
Add
add Denman Tangle Tamer Brush D90 to basket
Dash Detangler Metallic Finish
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Dash Detangler Metallic Finish
Add
add Dash Detangler Metallic Finish to basket
Denman Classic Brush D14
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Denman Classic Brush D14
Add
add Denman Classic Brush D14 to basket
Denman Classic Styling Brush 02-83945
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
7.50
£
7.50
/each
Add Denman Classic Styling Brush 02-83945
Add
add Denman Classic Styling Brush 02-83945 to basket
Leo Bancroft Thermo Brush Medium
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Thermo Brush Medium
Add
add Leo Bancroft Thermo Brush Medium to basket
Leo Bancroft Folding Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Folding Brush
Add
add Leo Bancroft Folding Brush to basket
Leo Bancroft Curl Comb
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Curl Comb
Add
add Leo Bancroft Curl Comb to basket
Leo Bancroft Pocket Comb
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.50
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Pocket Comb
Add
add Leo Bancroft Pocket Comb to basket
Dash Detangling Shower Comb
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Dash Detangling Shower Comb
Add
add Dash Detangling Shower Comb to basket
Leo Bancroft Essentials Vent Hair Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Essentials Vent Hair Brush
Add
add Leo Bancroft Essentials Vent Hair Brush to basket
Leo Bancroft Everyday Comb Purple
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Everyday Comb Purple
Add
add Leo Bancroft Everyday Comb Purple to basket
Leo Bancroft Detangle Comb Gold Label
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Detangle Comb Gold Label
Add
add Leo Bancroft Detangle Comb Gold Label to basket
Leo Bancroft Essentials Classic H'brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Essentials Classic H'brush
Add
add Leo Bancroft Essentials Classic H'brush to basket
Leo Bancroft Cushion Brush With Argan Oil
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Cushion Brush With Argan Oil
Add
add Leo Bancroft Cushion Brush With Argan Oil to basket
Leo Bancroft Tail Comb Purple
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Tail Comb Purple
Add
add Leo Bancroft Tail Comb Purple to basket
Dash Detangling Panda Animal Hairbrush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Dash Detangling Panda Animal Hairbrush
Add
add Dash Detangling Panda Animal Hairbrush to basket
Leo Bancroft Essentials Radial Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Essentials Radial Brush
Add
add Leo Bancroft Essentials Radial Brush to basket
Leo Bancroft Cushion Brush Gold Label
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Cushion Brush Gold Label
Add
add Leo Bancroft Cushion Brush Gold Label to basket
So Eco Oval Detangling Hair Brush
£6.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 16/06/2021 until 27/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
9.00
£
9.00
/each
Add So Eco Oval Detangling Hair Brush
Add
add So Eco Oval Detangling Hair Brush to basket
£6.75 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 16/06/2021 until 27/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Leo Bancroft Essential Collection Vented Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Essential Collection Vented Brush
Add
add Leo Bancroft Essential Collection Vented Brush to basket
Leo Bancroft Essential Collection Styling Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Essential Collection Styling Brush
Add
add Leo Bancroft Essential Collection Styling Brush to basket
Denman Curling Brush Flexible Pinsd73
Write a review
Rest of
Hair Brush, Claw & Comb
shelf
£
4.75
£
4.75
/each
Add Denman Curling Brush Flexible Pinsd73
Add
add Denman Curling Brush Flexible Pinsd73 to basket
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 18 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(42)
Make Up & Beauty Accessories
(42)
Hair Accessories
(42)
Hair Brush & Comb
(42)
Filter by
BRAND
Leo Bancroft
(26)
Denman
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Father's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close