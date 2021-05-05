We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Condoms, Lubricants & Adult Toys
Thin & Real Feel Condoms
Thin & Real Feel Condoms
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Thin & Real Feel
Condoms
(10)
3 Brands
Filter by
Durex
(8)
Filter by
Mates
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Tesco Thin Feel 12 Condoms
Write a review
£
6.50
£
0.54
/each
Add Tesco Thin Feel 12 Condoms
Add
add Tesco Thin Feel 12 Condoms to basket
Durex Real Feel 6 Condoms
Write a review
£
9.00
£
1.50
/each
Add Durex Real Feel 6 Condoms
Add
add Durex Real Feel 6 Condoms to basket
Durex Thin Feel 6S
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
6.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Durex Thin Feel 6S
Add
add Durex Thin Feel 6S to basket
Low Everyday Price
Durex Condoms Thin Feel 20'S
Write a review
£
15.00
£
0.75
/each
Add Durex Condoms Thin Feel 20'S
Add
add Durex Condoms Thin Feel 20'S to basket
Durex Condom Thin Feel 12'S
Write a review
£
10.00
£
0.83
/each
Add Durex Condom Thin Feel 12'S
Add
add Durex Condom Thin Feel 12'S to basket
Durex Naturals Condoms 12 Pack
£11.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
15.00
£
1.25
/each
Add Durex Naturals Condoms 12 Pack
Add
add Durex Naturals Condoms 12 Pack to basket
£11.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Durex Condoms Real Feel 12'S
£11.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
15.00
£
1.25
/each
Add Durex Condoms Real Feel 12'S
Add
add Durex Condoms Real Feel 12'S to basket
£11.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Durex Thin Feel Ultra Thin Condoms 12 Pack
Write a review
£
13.00
£
1.09
/each
Add Durex Thin Feel Ultra Thin Condoms 12 Pack
Add
add Durex Thin Feel Ultra Thin Condoms 12 Pack to basket
Mates Skyn Elite Condoms 10S
Write a review
£
12.00
£
1.20
/each
Add Mates Skyn Elite Condoms 10S
Add
add Mates Skyn Elite Condoms 10S to basket
Durex Condoms Intimate Feel 12'S
Write a review
£
13.00
£
1.09
/each
Add Durex Condoms Intimate Feel 12'S
Add
add Durex Condoms Intimate Feel 12'S to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(10)
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
(10)
Condoms, Lubricants & Adult Toys
(10)
Thin & Real Feel Condoms
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Durex
(8)
Mates
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close