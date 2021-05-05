We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Click & Collect
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Deodorants
Antiperspirant
Women's Antiperspirant Deodorant
Women's Antiperspirant Deodorant
Showing
1-24
of
39 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Women's
Antiperspirant Deodorant
(39)
8 Brands
Filter by
Sure
(10)
Filter by
Lynx
(8)
Filter by
Nivea
(6)
Filter by
Right Guard
(6)
Filter by
Dove
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Mitchum
(2)
Filter by
Sanex
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(39)
Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.86
£
1.15
/100ml
Add Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Add
add Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml to basket
Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.86
£
1.15
/100ml
Add Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Add
add Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml to basket
Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
1.68
£
0.67
/100ml
Add Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Low Everyday Price
Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.86
£
1.15
/100ml
Add Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Add
add Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml to basket
Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.46
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Aldi Price Match
Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Lynx Ice Chill Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.86
£
1.15
/100ml
Add Lynx Ice Chill Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Add
add Lynx Ice Chill Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml to basket
Sure Men Sport Cool Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.46
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Sure Men Sport Cool Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Men Sport Cool Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.46
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Aldi Price Match
Lynx Gold Anti Perspirant 150Ml
Write a review
£
1.90
£
1.27
/100ml
Add Lynx Gold Anti Perspirant 150Ml
Add
add Lynx Gold Anti Perspirant 150Ml to basket
Sure Men Active Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.46
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Sure Men Active Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Men Active Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Aldi Price Match
Sure Men Sensitive Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.46
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Sure Men Sensitive Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Sure Men Sensitive Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Mitchum Ice Fresh Aerosol 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Mitchum Ice Fresh Aerosol 200Ml
Add
add Mitchum Ice Fresh Aerosol 200Ml to basket
Lynx Dark Temptation Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.86
£
1.15
/100ml
Add Lynx Dark Temptation Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml
Add
add Lynx Dark Temptation Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml to basket
Sure For Men Extreme Dry Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/100ml
Add Sure For Men Extreme Dry Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml
Add
add Sure For Men Extreme Dry Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml to basket
Sure For Men Extreme Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Sure For Men Extreme Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Sure For Men Extreme Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Nivea Men Dry Impact Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.64
/100ml
Add Nivea Men Dry Impact Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Nivea Men Dry Impact Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure Men Advance Protection Extreme Fresh 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Sure Men Advance Protection Extreme Fresh 200Ml
Add
add Sure Men Advance Protection Extreme Fresh 200Ml to basket
Sanex Men Active Control Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Sanex Men Active Control Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Sanex Men Active Control Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Nivea Men 48Hr Anti-Perspirant Spray Deep 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.64
/100ml
Add Nivea Men 48Hr Anti-Perspirant Spray Deep 250Ml
Add
add Nivea Men 48Hr Anti-Perspirant Spray Deep 250Ml to basket
Nivea Men Deodorant Protect & Care Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.64
/100ml
Add Nivea Men Deodorant Protect & Care Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Nivea Men Deodorant Protect & Care Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Sure For Men Advanced Work Out Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100ml
Add Sure For Men Advanced Work Out Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Add
add Sure For Men Advanced Work Out Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml to basket
Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
Write a review
£
1.90
£
1.27
/100ml
Add Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
Add
add Lynx Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml to basket
Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
1.60
£
0.64
/100ml
Add Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
Add
add Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml to basket
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1-24
of
39 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 15 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(39)
Deodorants
(39)
Antiperspirant
(39)
Women's Antiperspirant Deodorant
(39)
Filter by
BRAND
Sure
(10)
Lynx
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Click & Collect
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close