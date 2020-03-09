Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Ice Cream, Ice Lollies & Frozen Desserts
Ice Cream Tubs
Vanilla Ice Cream Tubs
Vanilla Ice Cream Tubs
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Vanilla Ice Cream
Tubs
(22)
13 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Ben & Jerry's
(3)
Filter by
Walls
(3)
Filter by
Carte D'or
(2)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(2)
Filter by
Cornetto
(1)
Filter by
Franks
(1)
Filter by
Green &
Black's
(1)
Filter by
Kelly's
(1)
Filter by
Kellys
(1)
Filter by
Little Moons
(1)
Filter by
Mackies
(1)
Filter by
Swedish Glace
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(22)
Filter by
No gluten
(17)
Filter by
Halal
(16)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(16)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(16)
Filter by
No egg
(15)
Filter by
No soya
(15)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Organic
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(22)
Kelly's Clotted Cream Ice Cream 1 Litre
Write a review
£
3.99
£
0.40
/100ml
Add Kelly's Clotted Cream Ice Cream 1 Litre
Add
add Kelly's Clotted Cream Ice Cream 1 Litre to basket
Carte D'or Vanilla Light Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Write a review
£
3.50
£
0.35
/100ml
Add Carte D'or Vanilla Light Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Add
add Carte D'or Vanilla Light Ice Cream Dessert 1L to basket
Kelly's Cornish Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream 2 Litres
Write a review
Rest of
Cornish Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.20
/100ml
Add Kelly's Cornish Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream 2 Litres
Add
add Kelly's Cornish Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream 2 Litres to basket
Mackie's Traditional Luxury Dairy Ice Cream 1 Litre
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.30
/100ml
Add Mackie's Traditional Luxury Dairy Ice Cream 1 Litre
Add
add Mackie's Traditional Luxury Dairy Ice Cream 1 Litre to basket
Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Write a review
£
3.50
£
0.35
/100ml
Add Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Add
add Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L to basket
Franks Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Litre
Write a review
£
2.20
£
0.22
/100ml
Add Franks Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Litre
Add
add Franks Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Litre to basket
Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 09/03/2020 until 01/11/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.22
/100ml
Add Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml
Add
add Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 09/03/2020 until 01/11/2020
Offer
Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres
Write a review
Rest of
Cornish Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.15
/100ml
Add Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres
Add
add Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres to basket
Ms Molly's Vanilla Ice Cream 2Ltr
Write a review
£
0.92
£
0.05
/100ml
Add Ms Molly's Vanilla Ice Cream 2Ltr
Add
add Ms Molly's Vanilla Ice Cream 2Ltr to basket
Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml
Write a review
£
1.65
£
0.25
/100ml
Add Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml
Add
add Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml to basket
Tesco Soft Scoop Vanilla 2 Litres
Write a review
Rest of
Soft Scoop Ice Cream
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.08
/100ml
Add Tesco Soft Scoop Vanilla 2 Litres
Add
add Tesco Soft Scoop Vanilla 2 Litres to basket
Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Sorbet, Soya & Non Dairy Ice Cream
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.33
/100ml
Add Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml
Add
add Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml to basket
Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L
Write a review
Rest of
Soft Scoop Ice Cream
shelf
£
2.20
£
0.12
/100ml
Add Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L
Add
add Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L to basket
Ms Molly's Ice Cream Roll 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Roll Desserts & Blocks
shelf
£
0.99
£
0.40
/100g
Add Ms Molly's Ice Cream Roll 250G
Add
add Ms Molly's Ice Cream Roll 250G to basket
Walls Soft Scoop Light Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L
Write a review
Rest of
Soft Scoop Ice Cream
shelf
£
2.20
£
0.12
/100ml
Add Walls Soft Scoop Light Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L
Add
add Walls Soft Scoop Light Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L to basket
Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.56
/100ml
Add Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml
Add
add Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Offer
Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream Block 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Roll Desserts & Blocks
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.10
/100ml
Add Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream Block 1 Litre
Add
add Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream Block 1 Litre to basket
Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Sandwich Up Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.97
/100ml
Add Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Sandwich Up Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
Add
add Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Sandwich Up Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml to basket
New
Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.97
/100ml
Add Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
Add
add Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml to basket
New
Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.97
/100ml
Add Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
Add
add Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml to basket
New
Little Moons Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites 6 Pack 192G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Luxury Desserts
shelf
£
4.50
£
2.35
/100g
Add Little Moons Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites 6 Pack 192G
Add
add Little Moons Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites 6 Pack 192G to basket
Green & Blacks Organic Vanilla Ice Cream 500Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.20
£
0.84
/100ml
Add Green & Blacks Organic Vanilla Ice Cream 500Ml
Add
add Green & Blacks Organic Vanilla Ice Cream 500Ml to basket
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(22)
Ice Cream, Ice Lollies & Frozen Desserts
(22)
Ice Cream Tubs
(22)
Vanilla Ice Cream Tubs
(22)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Ben & Jerry's
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(22)
No gluten
(17)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close