We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Ice Cream & Lollies
£1.50 or Under
£1.50 or Under Ice Cream
Back to £1.50 or Under
£1.50 or Under Ice Cream
Showing
1 to 21
of
21 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
£1.50 or Under Ice
Cream
(21)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(18)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Halal
(21)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(21)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(21)
Filter by
No sesame
(20)
Filter by
No egg
(19)
Filter by
Low salt
(18)
Filter by
No gluten
(14)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
Low fat
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegan
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(21)
Tesco 6 Dark Chocolate Ices 6X70ml
Write a review
Rest of
Choc Ice & Ice Cream Bars
shelf
£1.50
£0.36/100ml
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco 6 Dark Chocolate Ices 6X70ml
Add
Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 6 X 70Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Choc Ice & Ice Cream Bars
shelf
£1.50
£0.36/100ml
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 6 X 70Ml
Add
Tesco Tropical Ice Creams 3 X100ml
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Lollies
shelf
£1.35
£0.45/100ml
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Tropical Ice Creams 3 X100ml
Add
Tesco Milk Chocolate Ice Creams 3X110ml
Write a review
Rest of
Choc Ice & Ice Cream Bars
shelf
£1.35
£0.41/100ml
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Milk Chocolate Ice Creams 3X110ml
Add
Tesco 4 Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 440Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£1.45
£0.33/100ml