Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Back to School
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Pizza & Garlic Bread
Frozen Garlic Bread & Doughballs
Frozen Garlic Bread, Dough & Doughballs
Frozen Garlic Bread, Dough & Doughballs
Showing
1-3
of
3 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Garlic
Bread, Dough & Doughballs
(3)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Hearty Food
Co.
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
No egg
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(3)
Tesco 10 Garlic Bread Slices 260G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.39
/100g
Add Tesco 10 Garlic Bread Slices 260G
Add
add Tesco 10 Garlic Bread Slices 260G to basket
Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Baguettes 338G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pizza
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.68
£
0.20
/100g
Add Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Baguettes 338G
Add
add Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Baguettes 338G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 210G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
4.77
/kg
Add Tesco Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 210G
Add
add Tesco Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 210G to basket
Showing
1-3
of
3 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(3)
Frozen Pizza & Garlic Bread
(3)
Frozen Garlic Bread & Doughballs
(3)
Frozen Garlic Bread, Dough & Doughballs
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(2)
Hearty Food Co.
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(3)
Low sugar
(3)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Back to School
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close