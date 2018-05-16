We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Frozen Mince - Beef Mince
Tesco Minced Beef & Onion 750G
£4.00
£5.34/kg
Tesco Lean Beef Steak Mince 5 % Fat 500G
£4.20
£8.40/kg
Tesco Healthy Living 10% Fat Minced Beef Steak 500G
£3.85
£7.70/kg
Tesco Minced Beef 20% Fat 1Kg
£4.60
£4.60/kg
