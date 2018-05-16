Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Free From
Frozen Gluten Free
Frozen Gluten Free Meat & Poultry, Coated Chicken and Fish
Frozen Gluten Free Meat & Poultry, Coated Chicken and Fish
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Gluten Free
Meat & Poultry, Coated Chicken and Fish
(6)
2 Brands
Filter by
Free From
(5)
Filter by
Birds Eye
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Sugar free
(4)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Birds Eye 12 Gluten Free Fish Finger 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Fish Fingers
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Birds Eye 12 Gluten Free Fish Finger 360G
Add
add Birds Eye 12 Gluten Free Fish Finger 360G to basket
Tesco Free From Breaded Scampi 220G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.82
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Breaded Scampi 220G
Add
add Tesco Free From Breaded Scampi 220G to basket
Tesco Free From 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 380G
Write a review
£
3.75
£
9.87
/kg
Add Tesco Free From 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 380G
Add
add Tesco Free From 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 380G to basket
Tesco Free From 2 Breaded Pollock Fillets 275G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
9.10
/kg
Add Tesco Free From 2 Breaded Pollock Fillets 275G
Add
add Tesco Free From 2 Breaded Pollock Fillets 275G to basket
Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Fish Fingers
shelf
£
2.50
£
8.34
/kg
Add Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G
Add
add Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G to basket
Tesco Free From 2 Ham Hock And Cheddar Cheese Crisp Bakes 270G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Gluten Free Potato, Pizzas, Pies and Ready Meals
shelf
£
2.00
£
7.41
/kg
Add Tesco Free From 2 Ham Hock And Cheddar Cheese Crisp Bakes 270G
Add
add Tesco Free From 2 Ham Hock And Cheddar Cheese Crisp Bakes 270G to basket
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(6)
Frozen Free From
(6)
Frozen Gluten Free
(6)
Frozen Gluten Free Meat & Poultry, Coated Chicken and Fish
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Free From
(5)
Birds Eye
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(6)
No egg
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close