Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Free From
Frozen Gluten Free
Frozen Gluten Free Bread
Frozen Gluten Free Bread
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Gluten
Free Bread
(8)
3 Brands
Filter by
Free From
(6)
Filter by
Birds Eye
(1)
Filter by
Kirstys
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(7)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
Sugar free
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Free From Southern Fried Chicken Steaks 380G
Write a review
£
3.75
£
0.99
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Southern Fried Chicken Steaks 380G
Add
add Tesco Free From Southern Fried Chicken Steaks 380G to basket
Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Chicken Dippers & Nuggets
shelf
£
3.50
£
8.75
/kg
Add Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G
Add
add Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G to basket
Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G
Write a review
£
3.50
£
1.12
/100g
Add Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G
Add
add Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G to basket
Birds Eye Gluten Free Breaded Fish Fillets 250G
Write a review
£
2.99
£
11.96
/kg
Add Birds Eye Gluten Free Breaded Fish Fillets 250G
Add
add Birds Eye Gluten Free Breaded Fish Fillets 250G to basket
Tesco Free From Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Chicken Kievs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.16
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G
Add
add Tesco Free From Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G to basket
Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 300G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
8.34
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 300G
Add
add Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 300G to basket
Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Fillets 250G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
12.00
/kg
Add Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Fillets 250G
Add
add Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Fillets 250G to basket
Tesco Free From Mozzarella Stick 150G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Mozzarella Stick 150G
Add
add Tesco Free From Mozzarella Stick 150G to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(8)
Frozen Free From
(8)
Frozen Gluten Free
(8)
Frozen Gluten Free Bread
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Free From
(6)
Birds Eye
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(8)
No egg
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close