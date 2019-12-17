Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Fish & Seafood
Frozen Battered Fish
Frozen Battered Fish
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Battered
Fish
(14)
3 Brands
Filter by
Youngs
(7)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Birds Eye
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(14)
Filter by
No egg
(14)
Filter by
No soya
(14)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(9)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Sugar free
(4)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Birds Eye 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 440G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
3.50
£
7.96
/kg
Add Birds Eye 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 440G
Add
add Birds Eye 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 440G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Youngs Gastro 2 Battered Fish Fillets 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
4.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Youngs Gastro 2 Battered Fish Fillets 300G
Add
add Youngs Gastro 2 Battered Fish Fillets 300G to basket
Youngs Chip Shop 2 Extra Large Cod Fillets 320G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
4.00
£
12.50
/kg
Add Youngs Chip Shop 2 Extra Large Cod Fillets 320G
Add
add Youngs Chip Shop 2 Extra Large Cod Fillets 320G to basket
Youngs Chip Shop 4 Large Cod Fillets 440G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
4.50
£
10.23
/kg
Add Youngs Chip Shop 4 Large Cod Fillets 440G
Add
add Youngs Chip Shop 4 Large Cod Fillets 440G to basket
Youngs Chip Shop 4 Haddock Fillets 440G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
4.50
£
10.23
/kg
Add Youngs Chip Shop 4 Haddock Fillets 440G
Add
add Youngs Chip Shop 4 Haddock Fillets 440G to basket
Youngs 2 Extra Large Beer Battered Fish Fillets 320G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
2.00
£
6.25
/kg
Add Youngs 2 Extra Large Beer Battered Fish Fillets 320G
Add
add Youngs 2 Extra Large Beer Battered Fish Fillets 320G to basket
Birds Eye 4 Large Battered Cod Fillets 440G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
4.80
£
10.91
/kg
Add Birds Eye 4 Large Battered Cod Fillets 440G
Add
add Birds Eye 4 Large Battered Cod Fillets 440G to basket
Youngs Chip Shop 4 Omega 3 Fish Fillets
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen White Fish Fillets
shelf
£
3.00
£
7.50
/kg
Add Youngs Chip Shop 4 Omega 3 Fish Fillets
Add
add Youngs Chip Shop 4 Omega 3 Fish Fillets to basket
Tesco 4 Battered Cod Fillets 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
3.00
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco 4 Battered Cod Fillets 500G
Add
add Tesco 4 Battered Cod Fillets 500G to basket
Tesco 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
3.00
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 500G
Add
add Tesco 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 500G to basket
Birds Eye 4 Battered Fish Fillets 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
2.85
£
7.13
/kg
Add Birds Eye 4 Battered Fish Fillets 400G
Add
add Birds Eye 4 Battered Fish Fillets 400G to basket
Tesco 4 Battered Chunky Cod Fillets 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
3.60
£
7.20
/kg
Add Tesco 4 Battered Chunky Cod Fillets 500G
Add
add Tesco 4 Battered Chunky Cod Fillets 500G to basket
Tesco 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
3.00
£
7.50
/kg
Add Tesco 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 400G
Add
add Tesco 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 400G to basket
Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Battered Fish
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.30
/100g
Add Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G
Add
add Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G to basket
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(14)
Frozen Fish & Seafood
(14)
Frozen Battered Fish
(14)
Frozen Battered Fish
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Youngs
(7)
Tesco
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(14)
No egg
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close