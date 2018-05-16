Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream & Ice Lollies
Ice Cream Tubs
Mini Ice Cream Tubs
Mini Ice Cream Tubs
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Mini Ice Cream
Tubs
(8)
3 Brands
Filter by
Haagen-Dazs
(6)
Filter by
Ben & Jerry's
(1)
Filter by
Carte D'or
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Kosher
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
Low salt
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.19
/100ml
Add Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml
Add
add Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml to basket
Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.19
/100ml
Add Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml
Add
add Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml to basket
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.19
/100ml
Add Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml
Add
add Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml to basket
Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.19
/100ml
Add Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml
Add
add Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml to basket
Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.19
/100ml
Add Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml
Add
add Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml to basket
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
1.19
/100ml
Add Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml
Add
add Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml to basket
Ben & Jerry's Classic Mix Ice Cream 4 X100ml
Write a review
Rest of
Cookie Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.20
£
1.05
/100ml
Add Ben & Jerry's Classic Mix Ice Cream 4 X100ml
Add
add Ben & Jerry's Classic Mix Ice Cream 4 X100ml to basket
Carte D'or Classics Multipack Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.00
/100ml
Add Carte D'or Classics Multipack Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml
Add
add Carte D'or Classics Multipack Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(8)
Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream & Ice Lollies
(8)
Ice Cream Tubs
(8)
Mini Ice Cream Tubs
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Haagen-Dazs
(6)
Ben & Jerry's
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Kosher
(7)
Halal
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close