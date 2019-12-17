Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream & Ice Lollies
Ice Cream Tubs
Caramel Ice Cream Tubs
Caramel Ice Cream Tubs
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Caramel Ice Cream
Tubs
(10)
5 Brands
Filter by
Other
(4)
Filter by
Halo Top
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Carte D'or
(1)
Filter by
Coconuts
Organic
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(7)
Filter by
High fibre
(5)
Filter by
Kosher
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(4)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
Filter by
Organic
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Breyers Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream 500Ml
Write a review
£
5.00
£
1.00
/100ml
Add Breyers Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream 500Ml
Add
add Breyers Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream 500Ml to basket
Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 473Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Caramel & Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.95
/100ml
Add Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 473Ml
Add
add Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 473Ml to basket
Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
0.95
/100ml
Add Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml
Add
add Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml to basket
Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Caramel & Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.95
/100ml
Add Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml
Add
add Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml to basket
Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml
Write a review
£
4.50
£
0.95
/100ml
Add Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml
Add
add Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml to basket
Halo Top Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream 473Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Caramel & Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.95
/100ml
Add Halo Top Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream 473Ml
Add
add Halo Top Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream 473Ml to basket
Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml
Save £1.50 Was £3.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.20
/100ml
Add Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml
Add
add Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml to basket
Save £1.50 Was £3.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Coconuts Organic Vegan Double Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Caramel & Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.98
/100ml
Add Coconuts Organic Vegan Double Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml
Add
add Coconuts Organic Vegan Double Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml to basket
Tesco Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X90 Ml
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.56
/100ml
Add Tesco Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X90 Ml
Add
add Tesco Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X90 Ml to basket
Tesco Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 06/10/2019 until 08/03/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.22
/100ml
Add Tesco Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml
Add
add Tesco Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 06/10/2019 until 08/03/2020
Offer
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(10)
Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream & Ice Lollies
(10)
Ice Cream Tubs
(10)
Caramel Ice Cream Tubs
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Other
(4)
Halo Top
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(8)
Low salt
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close