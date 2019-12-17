Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream & Ice Lollies
Ice Cream Cones, Bars & Sandwiches
Ice Cream Cones, Bars & Sandwiches
Showing
1-24
of
24 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
6 Categories
Filter by
Chocolate & Toffee
Ice Cream Cones
(2)
Filter by
Chocolate Bar Ice
Cream
(4)
Filter by
Confectionary &
Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
(12)
Filter by
Fruit & Strawberry
Ice Cream Cones
(4)
Filter by
Ice Cream
Sandwiches
(3)
Filter by
Mint Choc Ice
Cream Cones
(3)
10 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Cornetto
(4)
Filter by
Nestle
(3)
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Haagen-Dazs
(1)
Filter by
Kinder
(1)
Filter by
Magnum
(1)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(1)
Filter by
Oreo
(1)
Filter by
Swedish Glace
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(21)
Filter by
No egg
(19)
Filter by
Halal
(17)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(17)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(17)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(24)
Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bars 3 X80ml
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
3.89
£
1.63
/100ml
Add Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bars 3 X80ml
Add
add Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bars 3 X80ml to basket
Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream 3 X88ml
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
3.89
£
1.48
/100ml
Add Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream 3 X88ml
Add
add Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream 3 X88ml to basket
Swedish Glace Soy Non Dairy Cones 4X105ml
Write a review
Rest of
Sorbet, Soya & Non Dairy Ice Cream
shelf
£
3.89
£
0.93
/100ml
Add Swedish Glace Soy Non Dairy Cones 4X105ml
Add
add Swedish Glace Soy Non Dairy Cones 4X105ml to basket
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 6 X 55Ml
Save 99p Was £2.99 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Sandwiches
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.61
/100ml
Add Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 6 X 55Ml
Add
add Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 6 X 55Ml to basket
Save 99p Was £2.99 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Cornetto Classic Ice Cream Cones 6X90ml
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.37
/100ml
Add Cornetto Classic Ice Cream Cones 6X90ml
Add
add Cornetto Classic Ice Cream Cones 6X90ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.83
/100ml
Add Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml
Add
add Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml to basket
Cornetto Strawberry Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit & Strawberry Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.37
/100ml
Add Cornetto Strawberry Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml
Add
add Cornetto Strawberry Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones 4 X 90Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.97
/100ml
Add Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones 4 X 90Ml
Add
add Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones 4 X 90Ml to basket
Cornetto Mint Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mint Choc Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.37
/100ml
Add Cornetto Mint Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml
Add
add Cornetto Mint Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Extreme Salted Caramel White Chocolate Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml
Write a review
Rest of
Honeycomb & Caramel Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.63
/100ml
Add Extreme Salted Caramel White Chocolate Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml
Add
add Extreme Salted Caramel White Chocolate Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml to basket
Extreme Raspberry Double Cream Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.63
/100ml
Add Extreme Raspberry Double Cream Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml
Add
add Extreme Raspberry Double Cream Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml to basket
Nestle Smarties Ice Cream Cone 6 X 70Ml
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.54
/100ml
Add Nestle Smarties Ice Cream Cone 6 X 70Ml
Add
add Nestle Smarties Ice Cream Cone 6 X 70Ml to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.20
£
0.55
/100ml
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml
Save 35p Was £2.60 Now £2.25
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.45
/100ml
Add Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml
Add
add Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml to basket
Save 35p Was £2.60 Now £2.25
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Neapolitan Chocolate Sandwich 8X90ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Bar Ice Cream
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.22
/100ml
Add Tesco Neapolitan Chocolate Sandwich 8X90ml
Add
add Tesco Neapolitan Chocolate Sandwich 8X90ml to basket
Tesco Chocolate & Nut Cones 4 X 110Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Toffee Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.23
/100ml
Add Tesco Chocolate & Nut Cones 4 X 110Ml
Add
add Tesco Chocolate & Nut Cones 4 X 110Ml to basket
Tesco Dark Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Bar Ice Cream
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.18
/100ml
Add Tesco Dark Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml
Add
add Tesco Dark Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Bar Ice Cream
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.18
/100ml
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml to basket
Tesco Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit & Strawberry Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.23
/100ml
Add Tesco Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml
Add
add Tesco Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml to basket
Tesco Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Toffee Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.23
/100ml
Add Tesco Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml
Add
add Tesco Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X 110Ml to basket
Ms. Molly's Vanilla & Chocolate Cones 4X100ml
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.21
/100ml
Add Ms. Molly's Vanilla & Chocolate Cones 4X100ml
Add
add Ms. Molly's Vanilla & Chocolate Cones 4X100ml to basket
Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit & Strawberry Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.23
/100ml
Add Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml
Add
add Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml to basket
Tesco Mint & Chocolate Cones 4 X 110Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Mint Choc Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.23
/100ml
Add Tesco Mint & Chocolate Cones 4 X 110Ml
Add
add Tesco Mint & Chocolate Cones 4 X 110Ml to basket
Tesco White Chocolate & Raspberry Cone 4X110ml
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit & Strawberry Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.23
/100ml
Add Tesco White Chocolate & Raspberry Cone 4X110ml
Add
add Tesco White Chocolate & Raspberry Cone 4X110ml to basket
Showing
1-24
of
24 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(28)
Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream & Ice Lollies
(28)
Ice Cream Cones, Bars & Sandwiches
(28)
Chocolate & Toffee Ice Cream Cones
(2)
Chocolate Bar Ice Cream
(4)
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
(12)
Fruit & Strawberry Ice Cream Cones
(4)
Ice Cream Sandwiches
(3)
Mint Choc Ice Cream Cones
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(9)
Cornetto
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(21)
No egg
(19)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close