Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Frozen Chips, Onion Rings, Potatoes & Rice
Frozen Potatoes
Frozen Potato Wedges
Frozen Potato Wedges
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Potato
Wedges
(7)
3 Brands
Filter by
Mccain
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Bannisters
Farm
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(6)
Filter by
Vegan
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(5)
Filter by
Kosher
(3)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tesco Sweet Potato Wedges 500G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
4.60
/kg
Add Tesco Sweet Potato Wedges 500G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Potato Wedges 500G to basket
Mccain Lightly Spiced Wedges 750G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.67
/kg
Add Mccain Lightly Spiced Wedges 750G
Add
add Mccain Lightly Spiced Wedges 750G to basket
Mccain Jacket Wedges 700G
2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.15
£
3.08
/kg
Add Mccain Jacket Wedges 700G
Add
add Mccain Jacket Wedges 700G to basket
2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Oven Chips
shelf
£
1.50
£
5.77
/kg
Add Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G
Add
add Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G to basket
Mccain Roasted Garlic Wedges 750G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.67
/kg
Add Mccain Roasted Garlic Wedges 750G
Add
add Mccain Roasted Garlic Wedges 750G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Potato Lattices 550G
Write a review
£
1.20
£
2.19
/kg
Add Tesco Potato Lattices 550G
Add
add Tesco Potato Lattices 550G to basket
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(7)
Frozen Chips, Onion Rings, Potatoes & Rice
(7)
Frozen Potatoes
(7)
Frozen Potato Wedges
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Mccain
(3)
Tesco
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(7)
No soya
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close