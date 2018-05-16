Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Christmas Frozen Food
Christmas Frozen Desserts
Frozen Desserts
Frozen Desserts
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen
Desserts
(9)
7 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Baileys
(1)
Filter by
Coppenrath
Wiese
(1)
Filter by
Kirstys
(1)
Filter by
Marston Foods
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
Viennetta
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Low salt
(6)
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
No egg
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Tesco Finest Chocolate & Praline Roulade 525G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Cakes, Roulade & Gateau
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.95
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Chocolate & Praline Roulade 525G
Add
add Tesco Finest Chocolate & Praline Roulade 525G to basket
Coppenrath Wiese Salted Caramel Gateau 610G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Cakes, Roulade & Gateau
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.49
/100g
Add Coppenrath Wiese Salted Caramel Gateau 610G
Add
add Coppenrath Wiese Salted Caramel Gateau 610G to basket
New
Kirstys Golden Billionaire Slice 168G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Cakes, Roulade & Gateau
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.62
/100g
Add Kirstys Golden Billionaire Slice 168G
Add
add Kirstys Golden Billionaire Slice 168G to basket
New
Tesco Rich Chocolate Gateau 850G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.35
/100g
Add Tesco Rich Chocolate Gateau 850G
Add
add Tesco Rich Chocolate Gateau 850G to basket
Tesco Forest Fruits Cheesecake 890G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.34
/100g
Add Tesco Forest Fruits Cheesecake 890G
Add
add Tesco Forest Fruits Cheesecake 890G to basket
Marston Foods Triple Chocolate Cookie Pie 294G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Cakes, Roulade & Gateau
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.68
/100g
Add Marston Foods Triple Chocolate Cookie Pie 294G
Add
add Marston Foods Triple Chocolate Cookie Pie 294G to basket
Baileys Salted Caramel Profiteroles 216G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Cheesecake & Profiteroles
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.93
/100g
Add Baileys Salted Caramel Profiteroles 216G
Add
add Baileys Salted Caramel Profiteroles 216G to basket
Tesco Double Chocolate Yule Log 400G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Double Chocolate Yule Log 400G
Add
add Tesco Double Chocolate Yule Log 400G to basket
Vienetta Biscuit Caramel Ice Cream 650Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Cakes, Roulade & Gateau
shelf
£
1.65
£
0.25
/100ml
Add Vienetta Biscuit Caramel Ice Cream 650Ml
Add
add Vienetta Biscuit Caramel Ice Cream 650Ml to basket
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(9)
Christmas Frozen Food
(9)
Christmas Frozen Desserts
(9)
Frozen Desserts
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(3)
Baileys
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(7)
Vegetarian
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close