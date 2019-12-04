Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Yoghurts
Yoghurts
Showing
1-24
of
351 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(133)
9 Categories
Filter by
Yoghurt
Drinks
(55)
Filter by
Natural & Greek
Yoghurt
(92)
Filter by
Kids Yoghurt
(49)
Filter by
Indulgent Yoghurts
& Dairy Desserts
(122)
Filter by
Flavoured Big Pot
Yoghurt
(42)
Filter by
Organic
Yoghurt
(26)
Filter by
High Protein
Yoghurt
(26)
Filter by
Goats Milk
Yoghurt
(2)
Filter by
Lactose Free
Yoghurts
(4)
57 Brands
Filter by
Muller
(47)
Filter by
Tesco
(33)
Filter by
Danone
(32)
Filter by
Yeo Valley
(30)
Filter by
Arla
(21)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(14)
Filter by
Yoplait
(14)
Filter by
Onken
(13)
Filter by
Creamfields
(12)
Filter by
The Collective
(9)
Filter by
Total
(8)
Filter by
Benecol
(7)
Filter by
Muller Light
(7)
Filter by
Actimel
(5)
Filter by
Liberte
(5)
Filter by
Munch Bunch
(5)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(342)
Filter by
No egg
(323)
Filter by
No soya
(322)
Filter by
No gluten
(316)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(306)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(306)
Filter by
Halal
(300)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(276)
Filter by
Low fat
(222)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(174)
Filter by
Low sugar
(41)
Filter by
Organic
(36)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(16)
Filter by
No lactose
(10)
Filter by
Low calorie
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(351)
Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 23/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Creamy Yoghurt
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.42
/100g
Add Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G
Add
add Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 23/12/2019
Offer
Muller Corner Yogurt Vanilla Chocolate Balls Banana Flakes 6X130g
Write a review
Rest of
Creamy Yoghurt
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.39
/100g
Add Muller Corner Yogurt Vanilla Chocolate Balls Banana Flakes 6X130g
Add
add Muller Corner Yogurt Vanilla Chocolate Balls Banana Flakes 6X130g to basket
Muller Corner Yogurt Strawberry Shortcakes & Digestive 6X130g
Write a review
Rest of
Creamy Yoghurt
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.39
/100g
Add Muller Corner Yogurt Strawberry Shortcakes & Digestive 6X130g
Add
add Muller Corner Yogurt Strawberry Shortcakes & Digestive 6X130g to basket
Muller Corner Bliss Strawberry Yogurt 4 X110g
Write a review
Rest of
Flavoured Greek Style Yoghurt
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.46
/100g
Add Muller Corner Bliss Strawberry Yogurt 4 X110g
Add
add Muller Corner Bliss Strawberry Yogurt 4 X110g to basket
Muller Corner Bliss Lemon Yogurt 4 X110g
Write a review
Rest of
Flavoured Greek Style Yoghurt
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.46
/100g
Add Muller Corner Bliss Lemon Yogurt 4 X110g
Add
add Muller Corner Bliss Lemon Yogurt 4 X110g to basket
Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4 X90g
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Pots
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.42
/100g
Add Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4 X90g
Add
add Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4 X90g to basket
Any 2 for £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Frubes Strawberry Red Berry & Peach Yogurts 9X37g
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Tubes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Frubes Strawberry Red Berry & Peach Yogurts 9X37g
Add
add Frubes Strawberry Red Berry & Peach Yogurts 9X37g to basket
Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt 4 X85g
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Pots
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.44
/100g
Add Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt 4 X85g
Add
add Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt 4 X85g to basket
Frubes Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Tubes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Frubes Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g
Add
add Frubes Strawberry Yogurts 9X37g to basket
Aero Chocolate Mousse 4 X59g
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Mousse
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.64
/100g
Add Aero Chocolate Mousse 4 X59g
Add
add Aero Chocolate Mousse 4 X59g to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
The Collective Suckies Strawberry Yogurt 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Pouches
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.75
/100g
Add The Collective Suckies Strawberry Yogurt 100G
Add
add The Collective Suckies Strawberry Yogurt 100G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Mousse 6 X60g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Mousse
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.28
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Mousse 6 X60g
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Mousse 6 X60g to basket
Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Natural & Plain Greek Style Yoghurt
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.16
/100g
Add Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg to basket
Ski Smooth Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4 X120g
Write a review
Rest of
Creamy Yoghurt
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.21
/100g
Add Ski Smooth Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4 X120g
Add
add Ski Smooth Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4 X120g to basket
Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Tubes
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.45
/100g
Add Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g
Add
add Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g to basket
Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Yogurts 6X37g
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Tubes
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.45
/100g
Add Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Yogurts 6X37g
Add
add Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Yogurts 6X37g to basket
Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Natural & Plain Greek Style Yoghurt
shelf
£
0.90
£
0.18
/100g
Add Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G
Add
add Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G to basket
Muller Rice Original Low Fat Dessert 180G
Any 8 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Rice Yoghurts
shelf
£
0.68
£
0.38
/100g
Add Muller Rice Original Low Fat Dessert 180G
Add
add Muller Rice Original Low Fat Dessert 180G to basket
Any 8 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Greek Yoghurt
shelf
£
0.90
£
0.18
/100g
Add Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G
Add
add Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G to basket
Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.31
/100g
Add Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G
Add
add Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G to basket
Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Pots
shelf
£
0.73
£
0.12
/100g
Add Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G
Add
add Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G to basket
Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Natural & Plain Greek Style Yoghurt
shelf
£
0.90
£
0.18
/100g
Add Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 500G
Add
add Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 500G to basket
Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 4 X85g
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Yoghurt Pots
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.44
/100g
Add Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 4 X85g
Add
add Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 4 X85g to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Muller Light Vanilla Dark Chocolate Yogurt 160G
Any 8 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Creamy Yoghurt
shelf
£
0.68
£
0.43
/100g
Add Muller Light Vanilla Dark Chocolate Yogurt 160G
Add
add Muller Light Vanilla Dark Chocolate Yogurt 160G to basket
Any 8 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
351 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
15
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(133)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(418)
Yoghurts
(418)
Yoghurt Drinks
(55)
Natural & Greek Yoghurt
(92)
Kids Yoghurt
(49)
Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts
(122)
Flavoured Big Pot Yoghurt
(42)
Organic Yoghurt
(26)
High Protein Yoghurt
(26)
Goats Milk Yoghurt
(2)
Lactose Free Yoghurts
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Muller
(47)
Tesco
(33)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(342)
No egg
(323)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close