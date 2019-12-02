Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Ready Meals
Mexican, American & Caribbean Ready Meals
Mexican Ready Meals
Mexican Ready Meals
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(8)
1 Category
Filter by
Mexican Ready
Meals
(20)
8 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
Filter by
Quorn
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(2)
Filter by
Lg Harris &
Co L
(1)
Filter by
Soulful
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Calorie
Controlled
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No soya
(19)
Filter by
No egg
(18)
Filter by
Low sugar
(15)
Filter by
No lactose
(14)
Filter by
No milk
(14)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(11)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
High fibre
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Vegan
(6)
Filter by
Low fat
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(20)
Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 2
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.06
/100g
Add Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork 380G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork 380G to basket
Tesco Tex Mex Spicy Beef Burrito 430G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 2
shelf
£
3.50
£
8.14
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Spicy Beef Burrito 430G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Spicy Beef Burrito 430G to basket
Tesco Tex Mex Sticky Bbq Ribs 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 2
shelf
£
4.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Sticky Bbq Ribs 500G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Sticky Bbq Ribs 500G to basket
Tesco Tex Mex Smoky Bbq Rack Ribs 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 2
shelf
£
4.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Smoky Bbq Rack Ribs 500G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Smoky Bbq Rack Ribs 500G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.78
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G to basket
Tesco Sticky Bbq Mini Ribs 340G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 2
shelf
£
3.00
£
8.83
/kg
Add Tesco Sticky Bbq Mini Ribs 340G
Add
add Tesco Sticky Bbq Mini Ribs 340G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Hot Burrito
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Wicked Kitchen Hot Burrito
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Hot Burrito to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Triple Bean Chilli 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.25
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Triple Bean Chilli 400G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Triple Bean Chilli 400G to basket
Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Mash 450G
Any 2 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
3.50
£
7.78
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Mash 450G
Add
add Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Mash 450G to basket
Any 2 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Offer
Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G
Add
add Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G to basket
Quorn Chilli Bean Bowl 300G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave Noodle & Rice Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
8.34
/kg
Add Quorn Chilli Bean Bowl 300G
Add
add Quorn Chilli Bean Bowl 300G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Vegetable And Rice 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.67
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Vegetable And Rice 375G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Vegetable And Rice 375G to basket
Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.25
/kg
Add Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G
Add
add Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G to basket
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Offer
Quorn Mexican 3 Bean Wonder Grain 200G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave Noodle & Rice Pots
shelf
£
2.20
£
11.00
/kg
Add Quorn Mexican 3 Bean Wonder Grain 200G
Add
add Quorn Mexican 3 Bean Wonder Grain 200G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork Cheese Mash 450G
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork Cheese Mash 450G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork Cheese Mash 450G to basket
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Offer
Tesco Tex Mex Piri Piri Chicken & Rice 450G
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Piri Piri Chicken & Rice 450G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Piri Piri Chicken & Rice 450G to basket
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Offer
Tesco Tex Mex Cajun Chicken & Rice 450G
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Cajun Chicken & Rice 450G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Cajun Chicken & Rice 450G to basket
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Offer
Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
3.50
£
9.22
/kg
Add Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Naked Burrito 380G to basket
Tesco Tex Mex Chicken Enchiladas 480G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 2
shelf
£
3.50
£
7.30
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Chicken Enchiladas 480G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Chicken Enchiladas 480G to basket
Tesco Tex Mex Mustard Chicken Potato & Onion 450G
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Ready Meals For 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Tex Mex Mustard Chicken Potato & Onion 450G
Add
add Tesco Tex Mex Mustard Chicken Potato & Onion 450G to basket
Any 3 For £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/12/2019 until 25/02/2020
Offer
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(8)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(20)
Ready Meals
(20)
Mexican, American & Caribbean Ready Meals
(20)
Mexican Ready Meals
(20)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(9)
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No soya
(19)
No egg
(18)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close