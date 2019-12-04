Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Pies, Quiches & Party Food
Quiche & Tarts
Vegetable and Cheese Quiche & Tarts
Vegetable and Cheese Quiche & Tarts
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Vegetable and
Cheese Quiche & Tarts
(14)
4 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(3)
Filter by
Eastmans
(2)
Filter by
Higgidy
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(13)
Filter by
No soya
(13)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(13)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
Halal
(9)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Higgidy Spinach Feta Red Pepper Quiche 400G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Higgidy Spinach Feta Red Pepper Quiche 400G
Add
add Higgidy Spinach Feta Red Pepper Quiche 400G to basket
Higgidy Tomato & Pesto Quiche 400G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Higgidy Tomato & Pesto Quiche 400G
Add
add Higgidy Tomato & Pesto Quiche 400G to basket
Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Quiche400g
Write a review
Rest of
Fresh Party Food
shelf
£
3.10
£
0.78
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Quiche400g
Add
add Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Quiche400g to basket
Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Tart 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Fresh Party Food
shelf
£
3.10
£
0.78
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Tart 400G
Add
add Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Tart 400G to basket
Tesco Finest Butternut Squash , Mascarpone & Sage Quiche 400G
Write a review
£
3.10
£
0.78
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Butternut Squash , Mascarpone & Sage Quiche 400G
Add
add Tesco Finest Butternut Squash , Mascarpone & Sage Quiche 400G to basket
Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Quiche & Tarts for 2+
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G
Add
add Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G to basket
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G
Add
add Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G to basket
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G
Add
add Tesco Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G to basket
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Crustless Cheese & Onion Quiche 340G
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Quiche & Tarts for 2+
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Tesco Crustless Cheese & Onion Quiche 340G
Add
add Tesco Crustless Cheese & Onion Quiche 340G to basket
Save 30p Was £2.30 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Cheese & Onion Quiche 160G
Write a review
Rest of
Quiche & Tarts for 1
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.81
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese & Onion Quiche 160G
Add
add Tesco Cheese & Onion Quiche 160G to basket
Tesco Mac & Cheese Quiche 400G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.58
/100g
Add Tesco Mac & Cheese Quiche 400G
Add
add Tesco Mac & Cheese Quiche 400G to basket
Eastmans Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G
Write a review
£
1.45
£
0.36
/100g
Add Eastmans Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G
Add
add Eastmans Cheese & Onion Quiche 400G to basket
Eastmans Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G
Write a review
£
1.45
£
0.36
/100g
Add Eastmans Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G
Add
add Eastmans Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G to basket
Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 160G
Write a review
Rest of
Quiche & Tarts for 1
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.81
/100g
Add Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 160G
Add
add Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 160G to basket
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(14)
Pies, Quiches & Party Food
(14)
Quiche & Tarts
(14)
Vegetable and Cheese Quiche & Tarts
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(7)
Tesco Finest
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(13)
No soya
(13)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close